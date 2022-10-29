Man dies after crashing into telephone poles in Agawam

A man died early Saturday morning after crashing his car into two telephone poles in a residential area in Agawam, police said.
Police found the red Mazda at 2:55 a.m. near two damaged telephone poles in the vicinity of 270 South St., said Agawam police Lieutenant Jennifer Blanchette.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, she said. Police have not released his name pending notification of family.
The man was alone in the car and no other vehicles were involved, Blanchette said.
The crash remains under investigation with assistance from State Police, Blanchet said.
The section of South Street between Cosgrove Avenue and Jade Street is expected to be closed until approximately 6 p.m.
Jesús Marrero Suárez can be reached at jesus.marrerosuarez@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jmarrerosuarez.