Officials share public safety tips for Halloween weekend

Pumpkin carving is a leading cause of Halloween injuries, according to a Massachusetts Department of Fire ServicesThe department recommended on its website the use of carving tools rather than kitchen knives. It also advised people to use battery-powered lights rather than candles and keep decorations away from heat sources.

To avoid harmful situations this weekend, government and first responders around the state issued some safety warnings and tips.

In all the Halloween fun, there can also be danger —and not from ghosts .

Boston police advised parents to establish a curfew and familiar trick-or-treating routes for children, remind kids not to enter cars or homes of strangers and inspect all candy before it’s consumed.

With people crowding bars and restaurants this Halloween weekend, police also issued warnings about underage drinking and reminded the general public about reports of spiked drinks in establishments around the city.

In Cambridge, police advised parents to accompany their children on trick-or-treat outings. They also warned people to avoid blocking exits with decorations, carry a cellphone, and not travel alone.

Officials at the Cambridge Fire Department recommended that owners keep their pets close and keep a watch on them. They warned that costumes and decorations might make pets feel apprehensive or nervous.

Fire officials also advised people to be careful not to trip on long costumes and make sure masks don’t block visibility.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation advised pedestrians, to stay on sidewalks, always use crosswalks and walk in well-lit areas with groups. It also asked drivers to slow down and be alert, double check at crossings for pedestrians — especially those in dark costumes — and don’t drink and drive.





