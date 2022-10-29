Officials share public safety tips for Halloween weekend

In all the Halloween fun, there can also be danger —and not from ghosts.
To avoid harmful situations this weekend, government and first responders around the state issued some safety warnings and tips.
Pumpkin carving is a leading cause of Halloween injuries, according to a Massachusetts Department of Fire ServicesThe department recommended on its website the use of carving tools rather than kitchen knives. It also advised people to use battery-powered lights rather than candles and keep decorations away from heat sources.
Planning or attending a #Halloween party this weekend? Keep scarecrows, cornstalks, hay bales, crepe paper, etc, away from candles, light bulbs, and other heat sources. Always keep doorways, stairs, and windows clear of obstructions so you can get out quickly in an emergency. pic.twitter.com/NfpKkHkvLq— Massachusetts Department of Fire Services (@MassDFS) October 29, 2022
Boston police advised parents to establish a curfew and familiar trick-or-treating routes for children, remind kids not to enter cars or homes of strangers and inspect all candy before it’s consumed.
With people crowding bars and restaurants this Halloween weekend, police also issued warnings about underage drinking and reminded the general public about reports of spiked drinks in establishments around the city.
In Cambridge, police advised parents to accompany their children on trick-or-treat outings. They also warned people to avoid blocking exits with decorations, carry a cellphone, and not travel alone.
Important 2022 Halloween Safety Tips for You and Your Family https://t.co/Esasjl6zeo pic.twitter.com/wJjv0vXzsp— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 25, 2022
Officials at the Cambridge Fire Department recommended that owners keep their pets close and keep a watch on them. They warned that costumes and decorations might make pets feel apprehensive or nervous.
Fire officials also advised people to be careful not to trip on long costumes and make sure masks don’t block visibility.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation advised pedestrians, to stay on sidewalks, always use crosswalks and walk in well-lit areas with groups. It also asked drivers to slow down and be alert, double check at crossings for pedestrians — especially those in dark costumes — and don’t drink and drive.
Friendly reminder from the PD to have a #HappyHalloween! Pedestrians are 50% more likely to be in involved in a fatal crash on Halloween according to NHTSA. If you plan on taking your little ghost or goblin trick-or-treating this Monday, make safety part of your festivities! pic.twitter.com/tPw2L5SJyx— Hanover Police (@HanoverPolice) October 27, 2022
Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.