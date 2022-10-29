‘People still want to come ... so we’re open:’ Barbershop reopens Saturday after deadly shooting

The shooting was not a random act, police have said, and no arrests had been made as of Saturday evening.

Herman Maxwell Hylton, 43, of Roxbury was killed around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday inside the Celebrity Cuts Barbershop on Washington Street, according to Boston police.

A Dorchester barbershop reopened its doors Saturday, less than three days after a brazen Wednesday evening shooting left one of its owners dead, compelling a heartbroken community to demand an end to violence.

Hylton’s death was a blow to the neighborhood, where he was known for giving free haircuts to children before the first day of school. He was also regarded for his passion for cutting hair and for his humor, according to Peter Robinson, who opened the barbershop with Hylton in 2017.

Hylton had “this energy where he just attracted people to him,” Robinson said.

Hylton, who was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday evening, was Boston’s 34th homicide victim this year, according to police.

Mary Rejouis and her son Aiden, 11, leave a vase of roses outside the barbershop Saturday. “He was a beautiful soul.” Rejouis said. Aiden has been getting his hair cut by Hylton since he was 2 years old. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Hylton’s killing was the seventh so far this month in Boston, according to police reports.

Christian Berryman, 19, was killed in an Oct. 4 shooting on Westville Street, according to police.

Rasante Osorio, 14, died after being shot Oct. 10 on Washington Street.

Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, 24, died in an Oct. 16 shooting outside a Geneva Avenue convenience store while she was filming a music video.

Three of the homicides occurred last weekend. On Oct. 22, Daniel Sanders, 36, died after he was shot on Baird Street around 1 a.m., police said.

Jasmine Burrell, 33, was shot near her Mattapan home around 5 a.m. on Oct. 23, according to police. That same day, Christian Thistle-Kavanaugh, 21, of Dorchester, was shot at about 10:30 p.m. on Geneva Avenue.

The Rev. Kevin Peterson, who has asked city leaders to announce a state of emergency due to the violence, has called for a community meeting Wednesday to address the issues.

“We must be mindful of our responsibilities to oppose any crime and disorder in our community,” Peterson wrote in a Facebook post Saturday. “Our success really does depend on how we push back against crime. Why? Because the black community is not full of criminals.”

Outside the Dorchester barbershop Saturday, Robinson, 52, stood as people stopped by to offer condolences, many with hugs and handshakes.

Hylton’s name was written in melted red wax on the sidewalk in front of the shop, where dozens of candles and bouquets of flowers had been left.

Just a few hours earlier, Robinson faced the grim task of cleaning blood off the floor tiles, which had been covered up with a child’s bib like the one Hylton used while cutting a boy’s hair before the first day of school in September.

In September, Hylton gave a free haircut to Rafael Reed, 6, before the first day of school in Boston. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“I’ve worked here alone at night for years and never had trouble,” he said. “I don’t know who would do this, but everyone knows this wasn’t random, it was personal … They came for Max.”

A children’s haircut apron Saturday covered the blood on the floor where Hylton was shot near his workstation. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

At one point Saturday, the creaking door announced the arrival of a regular customer, who hesitated in the doorway before rushing over to hug Robinson.

“My kids and I couldn’t sleep last night, we didn’t know who it was [that was shot],” said the woman, who identified herself only as Jackie G. “I love my city, but no one should be executed during his working hours.”

After seeing the news on television, she said her son told her he was afraid to get his hair cut. But she was quick to reassure him, she said.

“Of course we’re coming back,” she said.

Robinson said that he had already been planning to upgrade the entrance with doors that lock automatically. Now he hopes having a door with a buzzer will reassure worried customers.

Barber Peter Robinson, who was devastated by Hylton's killing, on Saturday slumped in his barber seat. He had just left for the day Wednesday when Hylton was shot. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

On Saturday, customers seemed largely undeterred. Another woman and her two children stuck their heads in the doorway and asked if the shop was open.

Nodding, he waved her in, and spun around to hunt for the right pair of shears.

On a poster inside the shop, a message read: “Be happy. Live for today. And above all ... make every moment count.”

Robinson said he’s shouldered the death of many people close to him over the years — parents, siblings, aunts, and uncles — but acknowledged that although the grief is familiar, its sting remains sharp.

“I was going to funerals every year for awhile,” he said, “but I still broke down a couple times at [Friday’s] vigil.”

“People still want to come, though,” he added, “so we’re open.”

Hylton's name was written in red candle wax on the sidewalk outside the barbershop Saturday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

John Tlumacki and John Ellement of the Globe staff contributed to this report.









Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.