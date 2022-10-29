Suspicious death under investigation near mall in Manchester, N.H.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said it was responding to South Willow Street for a “suspicious death” Saturday afternoon.

Authorities are investigating a death on a busy road near the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester, officials said.

Manchester Police asked drivers to avoid the area as they worked at the scene, which sits near the on- and off-ramps for Interstate 293.

This story is developing. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

