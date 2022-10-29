Suspicious death under investigation near mall in Manchester, N.H.

Authorities are investigating a death on a busy road near the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester, officials said.
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said it was responding to South Willow Street for a “suspicious death” Saturday afternoon.
Manchester Police asked drivers to avoid the area as they worked at the scene, which sits near the on- and off-ramps for Interstate 293.
This story is developing. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
