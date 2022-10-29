Biden votes early in Delaware for November midterms

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden — accompanied by one of his granddaughters, a first-time voter — cast his midterm ballot on Saturday.

In-person early voting in his home state of Delaware, where Biden regularly returns for weekends, began Friday. Democrats nationwide have encouraged voters to take advantage of early voting, either by mail-in ballots or at precincts where available to maximize turnout.

Biden said he was feeling good about the midterms, which will decide control of Congress for the next two years.