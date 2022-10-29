Judge dismisses part of assault suit against U of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by eight women alleging sexual harassment and assault by a former University of Michigan lecturer.

Judge Thomas Cameron of the Michigan Court of Claims ruled Friday that the plaintiffs failed to file timely notices of intent to sue the University of Michigan, its board of regents and Bruce Conforth as required by law, The Detroit News reported.

“This is a final order that resolves the last pending claim and closes the case,” Cameron wrote.