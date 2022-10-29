Question 3 has turned into David-Goliath battle over alcohol sales

Question 3 expands consumer convenience in the sales of alcohol beverages and adds important safeguards that protect communities. Anyone trying to decide how to vote on Question 3 should realize that it is supported by more than 700 locally owned stores. Many of these are the stores in your neighborhood. They are the mom-and-pop and convenience stores, independent markets, and package store businesses that you rely on. In a snowstorm, they are open.

These stores are voting yes. Meanwhile, the only opposition to the ballot question is coming from one giant chain with hundreds of stores nationwide that wants to ultimately dominate the alcohol business in Massachusetts and elsewhere. Massachusetts Fine Wines & Spirits LLC is the business name for Total Wine & More, based in Bethesda, Md. This out-of-state chain has spent $2.1 million in Massachusetts to stop local competition and run locally owned stores out of business. Do we let them do it? You decide.