Canton native Mike Calitri puts in the work to make it to the World Series as Phillies bench coach

At 26, Calitri had come to a crossroads in his life. The decisions he made over the months that followed led him to the World Series.

For a player who grew up in Canton and starred at Xaverian High, it was a particularly hard day. Most every baseball-loving kid in Massachusetts grows up wanting to play for the Sox. He actually had a chance.

HOUSTON — Mike Calitri was released out of minor league spring training by the Red Sox in 2004. Director of player development Ben Cherington, now the general manager of the Pirates, delivered the bad news.

“This is all something I never could have expected,” said Calitri, now the bench coach of the Philadelphia Phillies. “I’m in the dugout trying to help a team win the World Series. It’s incredible.”

Calitri described the end of his playing career like a light switch being turned off. Then he opened a window to something else, going back to Clemson to finish off his business degree before returning home to Canton to start a career in sales.

He thought he was done with baseball. But baseball wasn’t done with him.

Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin, a former Clemson assistant who had helped recruit Calitri, called with a job offer.

“Corbs had an assistant leave and asked if I had any interest,” Calitri said. “It spun me up so much. I loved the idea. It took off from there.”

Vanderbilt, at the time a burgeoning powerhouse, attracted dozens of major league scouts and team executives to Nashville to see players like Pedro Alvarez and David Price.

As the program’s director of baseball operations, Calitri became friendly with the representatives of the Rays. They hired him as the advance scouting coordinator in 2009.

Four years later, Calitri moved to Cleveland as a pro scout and gained experience in another aspect of the industry.

“That was something I really wanted to learn,” Calitri said. “Coming from a playing background, it was really interesting to me.”

Under Mark Shapiro, a Cambridge native, Cleveland had embraced the new technologies and theories now commonplace in baseball. For Calitri, it was like going back to school again.

“That group was special for me because they really took me under their wing,” he said. “I ended up scouting some international players, some amateur players, and the pros. I learned a lot.”

Calitri’s five-year run with Cleveland encompassed the 2016 World Series and two division championships. His co-workers included Carter Hawkins, a former Vanderbilt player who is now general manager of the Cubs.

In 2018, then-Phillies GM Matt Klentak hired Calitri to establish the team’s advance scouting department. Klentak, who is from Medfield, also played for Xaverian.

“Baseball can be a pretty small circle sometimes,” Calitri said.

Calitri also was familiar with Phillies manager Gabe Kapler, who played for the Rays from 2009-10.

“It felt like the right move and getting back to the baseball side on the field was something I wanted to do,” Calitri said. “I had that background and it was a good fit.

“Almost every step along the way, it’s been special to have received the instruction from the people I have. I’ve been around some great people.”

When the Phillies fired Joe Girardi on June 3, bench coach Rob Thomson became manager and he promoted Calitri to bench coach.

That Calitri had a background in advance scouting and could quickly break down the strengths and weaknesses of an opposing roster made him an ideal fit.

“I work very closely with him and I’ve gotten to know him not only as a man, but also as a baseball person,” Thomson said Saturday before Game 2 of the Series against the Astros.

“Not only does he understand advance and know every team as well as I do or anybody else, but he also knows the game and knows situations and how to use pitching and how to use your offense and how to build lineups.”

Calitri has been at Thomson’s side for close to five months. It’s a high-stress job, particularly in the playoffs, game-changing decisions are made.

“I find it thrilling,” Calitri said. “I think I’m calm but I’m more reactionary to things than he is. Rob is such a great leader. Everyday I learn something.”

A manager/bench coach relationship has to be based on honesty.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for him as a baseball person and I trust him as well as anybody I trust,” Thomson said. “I know that he’s going to tell me the truth, and if I don’t listen to him, he’s just going to keep coming with more ideas and that’s what I want.”

Calitri now lives in Tampa. His wife and three children will be at Citizens Bank Park when the Series shifts to Philadelphia Monday. At 44, his career choices have led to baseball’s biggest stage.

“During the game you can’t really step back and appreciate it,” he said. “But I know how special this is.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.