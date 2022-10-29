The Colts pulled the plug on Matt Ryan — and potentially on their season

Instead, the Colts have pulled the plug after just seven games. And they did it, possibly, over money — to save $17 million next year.

“We hope Matt can be here for four years, maybe,” Irsay said then.

Colts owner Jim Irsay stood in front of reporters April 30 and expressed optimism that Matt Ryan could finally bring stability to his team’s quarterback position, three years following Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement.

Ryan suffered a shoulder injury in last week’s loss to the Titans, and his bosses may be using it as pretense to bench Ryan for good. Coach Frank Reich announced Monday that youngster Sam Ehlinger, the third-string quarterback, will leapfrog Ryan and Nick Foles and be the starter for the rest of the season, starting Sunday against Washington.

Never say never — an emergency injury situation could force him back into the lineup — but the Colts are basically done with Ryan.

“The shoulder injury is real, but this move was going to be made either way,” Reich said Monday. “Extremely difficult decision, obviously given the respect and admiration that we have for Matt Ryan and what he’s done and what he’s brought here.

“Quarterbacks are judged on points and production and turnovers. We understand that’s how it is in this league.”

Ryan, a former Boston College star and 2016 NFL MVP, certainly has struggled in his first season in Indianapolis after 14 years in Atlanta. His nine interceptions lead the NFL, his 24 sacks are tied for second-most, his 84.7 passer rating ranks 20th, and the Colts rank 30th in points (16.1 per game).

But it was still a shocking decision by the Colts to bail on an established star and elevate a 2021 sixth-round pick who has yet to throw a pass in an NFL game.

The Colts have never really recovered from Andrew Luck's shocking retirement in 2019. Godofredo A. Vásquez/Associated Press

The Colts’ struggles are hardly all Ryan’s fault. At least some can be blamed on poor offensive line play, and Reich said he told Ryan that “we did not hold up to our end of the bargain.” Ryan also had been showing some improvement, throwing for more than 350 yards in two of his last four games as the Colts embraced more of a no-huddle offense.

And even though the offense is struggling, the Colts are 3-3-1. They’re just a half-game out of the final AFC wild-card spot, and they play in a weak AFC South, which is led by a decidedly average Titans team (4-2).

Reich said all the right things about how Ehlinger has thrived in practice and hopefully can provide a spark.

“There is nobody waiving the white flag. That is not in the DNA,” Reich said. “Excited for Sam and the opportunity this presents for him. We’ve always thought from Day One that Sam had some kind of special sauce.”

But it sure looks like the Colts are taking the long view instead of doing everything they can to win this season.

It’s probably the smarter move for the health of the franchise; the Colts have had a revolving door at quarterback since Luck retired in August 2019, from Jacoby Brissett to Philip Rivers to Carson Wentz to Ryan. Ehlinger now gets a 10-game audition to show whether he can be the answer, or if the Colts need to be all-in on a quarterback in next year’s draft.

“I told [general manager] Chris Ballard last week, Sam had one of the best weeks of practice I’ve ever seen him have,” Reich said. “He made four or five, what I would say to you, are elite throws. I mean elite, big-time throws down the field, threading coverage, putting the ball right where it should be. Those things don’t go unnoticed.”

Sam Ehlinger will quarterback the Colts for the rest of the season. AJ Mast/Associated Press

Still, the QB swap sends a clear message that winning isn’t the top priority in 2022. The players didn’t seem thrilled with it. Star linebacker Shaq Leonard called it “shocking.”

“Everybody has their own opinions on it,” center Ryan Kelly said. “I’m not going to get into mine.”

Ryan’s benching is even tougher to swallow because it may have been done primarily for financial purposes. He has $12 million fully guaranteed in 2023, the final year of his deal, but another $17.2 million that is guaranteed for injury only. If Ryan isn’t healthy enough to pass a physical next March, he gets that additional $17.2 million.

Ryan’s shoulder injury may have kept him out of some games in the short term. But the Colts (read: Irsay) apparently decided that they would rather save the $17.2 million next year than let him try to work through his issues this season and fight for a playoff spot.

They will pay him $7.76 million for the rest of this season, and $12 million next year, to not throw another pass. Ryan, 37, may have played his last NFL snap.

“Obviously disappointed personally, but here for the team,” Ryan said. “I’ve always preached that you’ve got to accept and embrace the role that they decide for you and try to be the best in that role that you can be, and that’s what I’ll do.”

The Colts still have plenty to play for in 2022. Reich needs to make sure the players in his locker room stay on board.

“You want to make sure you make this move that it is truly the best thing for the team and you don’t want to rush into this kind of a judgment,” Reich said. “I don’t think we did that.

“It wasn’t like we’re sitting here saying, ‘Let’s wait until he throws another interception and then we’re going to make a switch.’ It was the exact opposite. For me, it was [Ehlinger] is going to lead us where we want to go and have that belief and confidence. At some point as a head coach, you have to make hard decisions.”

A SCORE TO SETTLE

Patriots ran it up; Jets remember

Jets coach Robert Saleh has talked about "keeping receipts," and he probably still has his from a blowout loss to the Patriots last season. David Zalubowski/Associated Press

You’ll be forgiven if you don’t remember much about the Patriots’ 54-13 win over the Jets last year in Week 7. The Patriots have won 12 in a row over the Jets, by an average of 20.4 points. The blowouts tend to run together.

But Robert Saleh and the Jets definitely haven’t forgotten. They remember Mac Jones throwing deep to Kendrick Bourne for 46 yards while nursing a 41-13 lead in the fourth quarter. They remember Brian Hoyer coming in and continuing to sling it, completing three passes for 79 yards while the Patriots led, 47-13. They remember Richard Seymour, honored at halftime, calling the Jets a “homecoming game.”

“I remember the score,” said Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. “I remember it being 40-plus and shots still being taken on us. It is what it is. Been looking forward to this one.”

Now the Jets are 5-2 as they enter Sunday’s game against the 3-4 Patriots in New Jersey. They are thirsty for revenge.

“Yeah, we’ve got a good memory,” said defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins via ESPN.

This is expected to be one of the few times in the last seven years that Patriots-Jets is competitive. The Patriots were still 2½-point favorites as of Friday, just the second time since 2015 that they were less than a touchdown favorite vs. the Jets.

The Jets are mostly winning with defense, ranking ninth in points allowed (19.6 per game) and 10th in yards. Saleh brought his defensive concepts from San Francisco, relying on a deep rotation of pass rushers to prevent having to blitz much. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has been one of the most dominant linemen in the league, while cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed have been phenomenal in coverage.

But the Jets still struggle on offense with second-year quarterback Zach Wilson, who has just one touchdown pass in four starts while averaging just 173 passing yards per game. They also have hit a phenomenal run of good luck, racking up wins against backup quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett, Mitchell Trubisky, Skylar Thompson, and Brett Rypien.

CBS’s Charles Davis, whose call Sunday will be his third Jets game of the season, still isn’t quite sold on Wilson and Gang Green.

“They’re playing with confidence, but they’re playing around the quarterback,” he said. “In today’s NFL, there’s not a whole lot of playing around your quarterback and trying to be successful.

“Wilson is doing stuff when he doesn’t need to; he’s falling off to his left and his right when he throws, and it’s killing his accuracy. You’re like, ‘No one’s there; just stand in and throw the football.’ ”

DOLPHIN-SAFE APPROACH

Protection the goal with Tagovailoa

The Dolphins coaches did their best to protect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last Sunday in his return from a concussion, designing a quick-passing offense that got the ball out of his hands before the defense could get to him. Tagovailoa’s average of 2.38 seconds to throw was the fifth-quickest of his career, per NFL Next Gen Stats, and the Steelers pressured him on only 8.6 percent of his passes, the lowest rate of his career.

But the coaches could only do so much. Tagovailoa had four rushes for 15 yards, and twice lowered his shoulder and initiated a big hit with a defender.

“Obviously, I had my coaches telling me, ‘We don’t ever want you to do this,’ ” Tagovailoa said. “But to me, it’s football. You go out there, and for me, I can see the first down in instances, and want to do all that I can to go and get it.

“I don’t know … I’m going to tell you I’ve got to slide, I’ve got to do all of that. But instinctively, it’s just — I don’t know, it’s weird. It’s like a weird competitive thing.”

EAGLE-EYED EXECUTIVE

Roseman’s moves are paying off

GM Howie Roseman has done wonders in rebuilding the Eagles over the last couple years. Mitchell Leff/Getty

GM Howie Roseman did a masterful job of rebuilding the Eagles in just two years, going from 4-11-1 with Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz in 2020 to now 6-0 under Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts.

And Roseman continues to run circles around his counterparts. He fortified the pass rush with a masterful trade this past week, acquiring defensive end Robert Quinn from the Bears for a measly fourth-round pick. Even better, the Bears are paying $7.11 million of the balance on Quinn’s salary this year, leaving the Eagles on the hook for just $700,000 for the final 10 games.

Quinn has only one sack this season, but the 12-year veteran had 18½ last year and has 102 in his career, and he is still a productive edge rusher. But the Bears are rebuilding from scratch under new GM Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus, and Quinn, 32, was likely going to be a salary-cap release in the offseason.

It’s surprising that more teams didn’t get in on the bidding, considering it cost the Eagles only a fourth-round pick to get Quinn. Roseman is building a strong case for Executive of the Year.

ETC.

Coach Hackett looks like a busted Bronco

The London game has not been kind to coaches on the hot seat; the Raiders fired Dennis Allen in 2014 and the Dolphins fired Joe Philbin in 2015 on the flight back from a loss across the pond.

Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett is probably wondering if he’s next. A loss Sunday to the Jaguars would drop the Broncos to 2-6. They rank last in points, red zone offense, and penalties, and their $245 million investment in Russell Wilson is looking like a dud.

The Broncos also have new, deep-pocketed owners who bought the team over the summer and weren’t involved in the decision to hire Hackett. Surely they have noticed the boos at home games.

It’s so bad that even fellow coaches are advocating for the Broncos to fire Hackett and find a new coach.

“I always support coaches and would rarely advocate for their firing,” tweeted Nuggets legend George Karl. “But Hackett needs to be done in Denver with the Broncos. The search needs to begin immediately for someone who can connect with Wilson and make him a player again. Nathaniel doesn’t appear to be that person.”

Extra points

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is back with his teammates as the end of his suspension looms. David Richard/Associated Press

Deshaun Watson is back in the Browns building, allowed to be with his teammates as he waits for his 11-game suspension to end. But he also is being sued by another massage therapist, and his attorney is fighting back aggressively. Rusty Hardin is calling it a “sham lawsuit” and asking the court to sanction the attorney for $5,000. One reason Watson may be fighting any future lawsuits so aggressively is that his five-year, $246 million contract is guaranteed only for incidents that he told the Browns about before signing last spring. The Browns can void the guarantees if other incidents arise … Nissan Stadium is only 23 years old, but the Titans and the city of Nashville are thinking bigger. The Titans this past week released plans for a glistening-new $2.2 billion domed stadium that could host Super Bowls, Final Fours, and other big events. The Titans propose a public/private partnership, with about $840 million coming from the team, $500 million from the state, $760 million from bonds issued by the Metro Sports Authority, plus personal-seat licenses and a hotel tax. If approved by the state legislature, the venue would be similar to the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium and would open in 2026 or 2027 … Playing 22 snaps on special teams for the Buccaneers Thursday night: undrafted rookie DB Nolan Turner, the son of former Patriots fullback Kevin Turner, who died in 2016 of ALS … Great to see former Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler get a tryout with the Dolphins this past week. The Patriots released Butler in August with an injury settlement, but he’s holding out hope that he can continue his career … During a kickoff last week that went for a touchback, Seahawks special teamer Xavier Crawford reached 22.97 miles per hour, the fastest speed of any player this season, per NFL Next Gen Stats … Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is tied for the league lead in tackles by an offensive player, with three … Aaron Rodgers isn’t making any friends in his locker room. In one fell swoop this past week, he called out both his teammates and his coaches, saying the Packers are making errors “20 percent of the time. I think guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing.” Rodgers didn’t back down from his statements the next day, saying, “I don’t understand why people have a problem with things that are truthful.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.