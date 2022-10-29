Here’s what we learned about Catholic Memorial after its fourth-quarter rally to defeat Xaverian

The Knights (7-0, 4-0) enter the postseason with an undefeated record for a fourth straight year and have clinched at least a share of the Catholic Conference crown in each of those season, while Xaverian (6-2, 3-1) should receive a boost in the Division 1 power rankings by battling with CM in a one-possession game.

WEST ROXBURY — Catholic Memorial trailed in the fourth quarter for the first time in two seasons in Saturday’s Catholic Conference showdown with visiting Xaverian, but rallied back with 14 unanswered points to score a 41-34 win, extending the state’s longest win streak to 24 games.

Here were some of the pivotal moments in the classic affair in West Roxbury:

▪ Xaverian senior captain Anthony Busa intercepted CM quarterback JC Petrongolo near midfield and returned it for a 46-yard touchdown to give the Hawks a 34-27 lead early in the fourth quarter.

After the Knights were called for offsides on the extra point attempt, Xaverian went for two, but Michael Oates was denied before the goal line to keep it a one-possession game.

“I told them when we stopped the 2-point conversion that we’re still in it now,” said CM coach John DiBiaso.“Now we don’t have to score twice. That was a big play for us. That kind of swung the momentum a little and then we got a couple big plays.”

▪ When their passing game wasn’t working, the Knights were able to go up tempo with their two prolific tailbacks — Carson Harwood and Datrell Jones — handling the groundwork. Jones (12 carries, 120 yards, 2 TDs) capped a quick-strike 67-yard scoring drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to pull CM within 34-33 with 3:56 remaining. However, Busa came flying in to block the extra point attempt, which enabled Xaverian to maintain its slim lead.

▪ Petrongolo bounced back from the pick-6 he threw to make several key throws in the comeback effort. He lobbed an accurate ball to Harwood (19 carries, 127 yards, 1 TD) that fell incomplete, and Busa was flagged for targeting when he hit Harwood after the play. Busa was ejected, and CM was awarded a first down at the Hawks 19.

A couple of plays later, Petrongolo found junior George Mather for a 20-yard touchdown on a slant pass and Harwood added the 2-point conversion rush to make it a 41-34 game.

Thrust into a major role due to injuries, Mather capitalized on the extra attention paid to BC commit Jaedn Skeete (4 receptions (103 yards, TD).

“I knew I had to look for someone else,” said Petrongolo. “I was looking at Skeete most of the game so someone else had to step up and George [Mather] stepped up tremendously. It speaks to how we’re able to fight back from adversity.”

▪ Xaverian was able to hold a lead or maintain a tie throughout most of the game because junior Jonathan Monteiro took the opening kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown. With the momentum on their side, the Hawks rode junior Michael Oates (23 carries, 160 yards, 3 TD) on offense and Oates broke a huge 80-yard touchdown on a routine handoff to give the Hawks a 28-27 lead early in the fourth quarter.

▪ Hawks senior linebacker Jeffrey Prophete made two vital stops in the backfield, including denying Harwood on 4th-and-2 deep in Xaverian territory to force a turnover on downs in the third quarter. Senior captain Cole Jette also had several key run-stopping tackles for the Hawks, as they forced a virtually unstoppable offense into three punts and two turnovers.

“We played very well in spots,” said Xaverian coach Al Fornaro. “Obviously we didn’t play well enough. There are no moral victories. We lost today, and we lost a league game, and that’s tough.

“But I told our young men if we practice with the same intensity, mentally and physically, as we did this week, nobody can beat us. If anything, they learned how high they can go, because we were right there with the No. 1 team in the state.”

