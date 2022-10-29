It’s the final weekend of high school football before the playoffs. Here’s how things played out.

Teams that qualify for the postseason — the top 16 teams in the MIAA power rankings for each of the eight divisions get in — will learn their first-round opponent Monday morning at 10, when the MIAA releases the brackets for each division.

It’s Week 8 — the last weekend of the regular season in high school football, and the results will finalize the state playoffs, which kick off next weekend.

▪ Holliston (7-1), ranked third in Division 4, clinched the Tri-Valley League Large title with its 21-19 win over Hopkinton, but also delivered the final blow to the playoff hopes of the host Hillers (6-2), who were ranked 24th in Division 2.

“[Hopkinton] is a playoff team,” Holliston coach Todd Kiley said. “To come two points away from winning the league and they are not going to make the playoffs? Something needs to be fixed with this system.”

▪ In a battle of the top-ranked teams in Division 1 and Division 2, Milford emerged with a 43-24 win over host Franklin Friday night. The Scarlet Hawks (7-1) secure the top seed in D2 with second-ranked King Philip (7-1) absorbing its first loss, 24-14, to North Attleborough. Franklin entered the season finale with a 22.48 rating, well ahead of defending state champion Springfield Central (17.81) for the top D1 seed.

▪ Bridgewater-Raynham topped Middleborough, 36-14, behind 248 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Dawson Dubose. The Trojans (5-3) entered the night ranked 17th in the Division 2 power rankings with an 8.46 rating. But will beating Middleborough, ranked sixth in D4, be enough?

▪ Greater Lawrence spoiled Lowell Catholic’s unbeaten season with a 15-6 win in the Commonwealth. The Reggies (2-6) aren’t eligible for postseason play without the minimum three victories. Lowell Catholic (7-1) was the top-ranked team in D8 and its first loss could open the door for Hull (7-0) to snare the top seed with a win over St. John Paul II on Saturday.

▪ Despite finishing the season with a 7-0 loss to Northeastern Conference rival Masconomet, Swampscott should still make the playoffs. The two-time defending Division 5 Super Bowl champions entered their season finale ranked 15th in D5 with a 3-4 record and -1.14 rating.

And some other notables:

▪ After missing out in Division 7 last season despite a 6-1 record, West Bridgewater (6-2) all but assured a berth by finishing with a 35-21 win over Bristol-Plymouth. The Wildcats entered the game ranked 11th in D7 with a 0.059 rating and 6.14 average margin of victory.

▪ Triton upset Lynnfield, 27-21, to potentially move up the ladder in the D5 power rankings. The Vikings entered the night ranked 11th in D5 with a 5.74 rating and beat a Lynnfield team that was fourth in the D4 rankings with a 6.36 rating.

▪ Revere (4-4) scored a vital 23-0 win over Malden. The Patriots entered the night ranked 15th in D4 with a 3.64 rating. But Somerset-Berkley (5-3) should vault over Revere in the D4 rankings after beating previously unbeaten Fairhaven, 37-21. S-B was right behind Revere in 16th position with a 2.98 rating.

▪ Westwood beat Norwood, 34-32, in overtime to effectively deny its Tri-Valley League rival any shot of earning a berth in the Division 3 bracket. Westwood (6-2) entered the season finale ranked 12th in D3 with a 5.62 rating and Norwood (3-5) was ranked 21st.

On Saturday afternoon, unbeaten Catholic Memorial (6-0), the Globe’s No. 1 team but ranked sixth in the Division 2 Power Rankings, hosts Catholic Conference rival Xaverian (6-1), No. 5 in Division 1.

The Super Bowls will be played in the first week of December, with eight title games at Gillette Stadium scheduled for Dec. 2-3.

Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.