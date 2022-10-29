J.T. Realmuto homers in the 10th inning as the Phillies come all the way back to beat the Astros

Not a problem for Realmuto and the Philadelphia lineup. Realmuto capped a comeback from the 5-0 deficit with a tying two-run double in the fifth off Verlander.

J.T. Realmuto led off the 10th inning Friday night with an opposite-field home run to right field served up by Luis Garcia, giving the Phillies a 6-5 win over the Astros in Game 1 after they fell behind by five runs early and were up against Houston ace Justin Verlander.

HOUSTON — Apparently, no lead is safe when the opposition is the Philadelphia Phillies, even in the World Series.

Dave Robertson got the final three outs for the Phillies. Robertson survived allowing a pair of baserunners to earn the save.

Advertisement

With two outs in the ninth inning and Jose Altuve off from second base on contact, the Phillies’ Nick Castellanos made a sliding catch in shallow right field near the foul line on Jeremy Pena to deny Houston’s walkoff bid and send the game to extras.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

The Astros lost for the first time this postseason. They were 7-0.

Even with the 5-0 lead built through the first three innings on the strength of Kyle Tucker’s two two-run homers in two at-bats and Martin Maldonado’s RBI single, Verlander couldn’t get his first World Series win.

Perfect through three innings, Verlander was utterly fallable in the fourth and fifth. Castellanos started Verlander’s downfall with a run-scoring single, and Alec Bohm and Realmuto each hit a two-run double that pulled the Phillies into the tie with the Astros.

Verlander was pulled after five innings. The 39-year-old right-hander allowed six hits and two walks in an outing that left him 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight World Series starts.

He became the fourth-oldest pitcher to start a Series game after 43-year-old Roger Clemens, 40-year-old David Wells and Early Wynn, a slightly more aged 39. He said he was ready and looked the part, his face filled with the stubble from his habit of shaving only right after a start.

Advertisement

Likely headed to his third Cy Young Award after going 18-4 for the American League champions with a big league-best 1.75 ERA in his return from Tommy John surgery, Verlander has said he hopes to pitch until age 45.

His first three innings could not have been smoother. A sharp fastball averaging 95 mph, a curve and a slider kept the Phillies off balance the first time through the batting order. Verlander needed 36 pitches to get nine outs, 27 of them strikes.

But Rhys Hoskins singled to center on a fastball with one out in the fourth, Bryce Harper singled on a slider with two outs and Castellanos singled on a slider to drive in the first run for the National League champions.

Bohm hooked a hanging curveball into the left-field corner to cut the gap to 5-3. Only after Bryson Stott worked out a 10-pitch walk did Verlander retire Jean Segura on an inning-ending popup.

Then in the fifth, No. 9 hitter Brandon Marsh doubled leading off, Kyle Schwarber singled and one out later, Realmuto drove another hanging curve off the chain-link fence in left-center to tie the score.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola was done after 4⅓ innings, though he retired the final six batters he faced and left in a tie game after his team rallied from the 5-0 deficit.