Mac Jones is no stranger to quarterback competitions and having to convince people he can do the job

Jones is no stranger to quarterback competitions or having to convince a famous, demanding coach he’s worthy of the job. This isn’t the silver-spoon-sporting golden boy vs. a plucky underdog. Both guys are familiar with the underdog role.

In Mac vs. Zap, it’s easy to paint rookie fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe as the feel-good underdog. But Jones was counted out as the guy uttering the snap count long before he was a Pro Bowler as a rookie.

In the midst of the quarterback maelstrom swallowing up all Patriots discussion, some folks have forgotten just who Mac Jones is. First-round pick? Franchise quarterback? No, a guy who has always had to prove that he’s the right passer for the job.

Jones’s second season in the NFL has taken an unexpected turn with a high-ankle sprain and his spotty play (two touchdowns and six interceptions, and a 70.8 passer rating) opening the door for a quarterback controversy that would have gotten you placed in a padded room if you predicted it in August.

Jones will start Sunday against the New York Jets. But his grip on the job feels less than secure after the quarterback chaos orchestrated by Bill Belichick in a 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears last Monday, plus the coach’s steadfast refusal to commit to him as the starter moving forward. Jones returned after a three-game absence and was yanked for Brady Zappe, uh, I mean Bailey Zappe, after three series.

“We started the game the way we wanted to start it last week. We talked about the way it ended up. This week’s a different week. It’s a different situation. Mac will be our quarterback,” said Belichick on Thursday.

Notice he didn’t say Mac is our quarterback. With Belichick, what he won’t say is often more revealing than what he does say.

Belichick could end this circus in a heartbeat by saying it’s Jones’s job just like it was at the start of the season. However, he remains virulently resistant to any public statement that identifies Jones as the starting quarterback until further notice. He’s taking his pronouncements on the position one day and one game at a time, and sophistically labeling everything else “hypotheticals.”

It’s nothing but tepid endorsements and dodgy explanations as the Hoodie hedges his bets. That would be enough to have any second-year NFL quarterback looking over his throwing shoulder.

Lucky for Belichick that Jones is uniquely suited to suck it up and embrace the competition.

After the debacle on Monday night, Jones alluded to the fact that no one expected him to start at powerhouse Alabama.

“At the end of the day, I’ve been playing this game since I was 5 years old, playing quarterback since I was 5. It hasn’t been like this the whole time,” said Jones, gesturing with his hand to signal an incline.

“I’ve had to face a lot of different challenges some people don’t know about. But I just kept working, and that’s what I’m going to do.”

When asked if he was starting Sunday, Jones dropped more reminders of how he got to Foxborough in the first place.

“I plan to start every game that I’ve ever played in, so whether that was in pee-wee football or third string at Alabama,” he said. “I always try to prepare as a starter. Like I always say, if it’s one snap or 70, I’ll be ready to go. That’s all you can do, right? You can’t really control anything else. I work really hard and put myself in position to do that. Yes, I think I deserve that.”

Fighting for a place at the table is simply part of the football life of Jones.

He beat out incumbent Cam Newton during training camp last year as a rookie and took the Patriots to the playoffs.

At Alabama, he waited his turn behind Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. Then Certified FOB (Friend of Belichick) Nick Saban brought in five-star quarterback recruit Bryce Young in 2020. Many expected Young to beat out Jones for the job.

It never happened. Jones delivered one of the best seasons in college football history and a national title. Young had to wait his turn in Tuscaloosa and wait until 2021, when he won the Heisman Trophy.

Jones is the highest-drafted offensive player by the Patriots during the Belichick era, taken No. 15 overall. Still, he slipped in the draft, becoming the last of five quarterbacks taken in the first round.

Never thinking he would last until the Patriots’ pick, some wise guy labeled him JAG (Just Another Guy) Jones.

Oh, hey, that was me.

How about Middle of the Pack Mac?

Remember those halcyon days when the debate centered around Jones’s ceiling, not whether he belonged in the starting lineup? Funny how those braying against putting a ceiling on Jones now have determined his ceiling is sub-Zappe.

In his return, Jones was booed by the Foxborough Faithful and serenaded with persistent chants for his understudy. It was Tony Eason-esque.

Belichick has hidden behind health as the determining factor in Jones’s job status. There are no more excuses as Jones was removed from the injury report on Wednesday.

Jones’s teammates are smart enough not to take sides. Yet, they are excited to see what a healthier Jones can do against the Jets, winners of four straight.

“Mac is an awesome dude, man. I’ve seen him grow a ton this year, especially in leadership,” said tight end Hunter Henry. “He’s tough. He brings a lot to the table for us, man, and we’re always excited to have him out there and have him on our side. He’s an unbelievable guy but also an unbelievable player. We’re excited to go out there and compete with him this Sunday.”

Don’t let Mac’s milquetoast exterior fool you. Jones is a competitor.

He’s not Tom Brady, but something he has in common with him is loving proving people wrong. He gets another chance Sunday.

His leap year has become a job interview, but Jones is no stranger to taking the hard road to leading a huddle.

Even if you want to forget him in a fit of Zappe Fever, remember that.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.