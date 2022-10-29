Majella Cremin’s scrappy rebound helps Latin Academy claim City League girls’ soccer title

“It’s exactly what we’ve been looking for all year,” coach Kara Stafford said of Cremin’s goal. “We’re always trying to chase down other people’s shots, but she really wanted it. She took a great shot, and she just kept going.”

Senior Majella Cremin followed her own shot for the lone goal in the 22nd minute, lifting theDragons to their first City League title since 2019 with a 1-0 win over East Boston at Madison Park Saturday afternoon.

In a physical and tightly-contested Boston City League girls’ soccer final, it was only fitting for Latin Academy’s winning goal to be scored on a scrappy rebound..

The Dragons (9-4-5) generated heavy offensive pressure from the outset against the Jets (14-4-2), including a pair of corner kicks and several shots. It paid off on Cremin’s strike.

Latin Academy senior Majella Cremin (right) delivers a pass while under pressure from East Boston senior Sterling Marte (left) during Saturday's Boston City League girls’ soccer championship at Madison Park. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

From there, Latin Academy’s shifted into a defensive-minded approach. The Dragons’ back line shined, pressuring nearly every pass and forcing several turnovers. The Jets managed just one shot on net in the first half, and struggled to get the ball out of their own half.

“The communication that they’ve been working on was spectacular today, and we were able to figure things out,” Stafford said. “We adjusted when they started throwing multiple people on the same side at us, and we were able to keep them marked.”

Latin Academy’s dominance continued throughout most of the second half, until the Jets turned up the offensive pressure in the last 10 minutes of the contest in desperate pursuit of an equalizer. The Dragons held strong, fending off multiple corner kicks and scoring opportunities to seal the win.

. “It feels really great,” said Cremin, who was named MVP. “I’m so thankful for my team that they’re able to do this for the last year.”

Latin Academy defeated East Boston in the regular season, 3-0 on Sept. 26, before the two teams played to a 0-0 draw on Oct. 4. The Dragons have conceded just one goal to the Jets in the last two years — in a game Latin Academy won 4-1 last season.

The Dragons will look to carry the momentum into the Division 3 state tournament.

“The girls should feel great and feel confident and trust each other and trust the kind of soccer we play,” Stafford said.