The Phillies won Game 1 because Rob Thomson managed like it was the World Series

Phillies manager Rob Thomson took a different path than Baker. With a chance to steal a game on the road, he was aggressive.

He stayed with starting pitcher Justin Verlander for far too long, leaving nine relievers watching from the bullpen as the Philadelphia Phillies came back from a five-run deficit to tie the game.

HOUSTON — Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker initially treated Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night like it was the second game of a doubleheader in July.

Jose Alvarado, usually a late-inning option, came into the game in the fifth inning and got three outs against the heart of Houston’s order.

Presumptive Game 3 starter Ranger Suarez was summoned in the seventh inning and picked up two outs.

Seranthony Dominguez came in to get the final out of the eighth inning then left a runner stranded on second in the ninth to send the game to extra innings.

The Phillies were the lowest seed in the National League side of the bracket and Thomson has been managing this way for three weeks.

Why stop now? Thomson was named manager in June when Joe Girardi was fired and his players have responded to every challenge in the months since.

They did it again on Friday. J.T. Realmuto’s opposite-field home run in the 10th inning gave the Phillies a 6-5 victory against the Astros.

Realmuto’s homer was the first for a catcher in extra innings of a World Series game since the famed walkoff by Carlton Fisk in Game 6 in 1975. It stunned the crowd of 42,903 at Minute Maid Park.

It was the first loss of this postseason for the Astros. Game 2 on Saturday night now becomes crucial for them.

Houston shortstop Jeremy Peña, the impressive rookie from Providence, just missed winning the game in the ninth inning. With two outs and Jose Altuve on second base, Peña sent a bloop to shallow right field. But Nick Castellanos, a poor defender, raced in and made a sliding catch. Altuve would have scored easily.

Baker called on Luis Garcia to start the 10th inning. He had not pitched since Oct. 15 in the Division Series against Seattle. Garcia worked five shutout innings to win an 18-inning game that day. This time he left a two-strike fastball up that Realmuto drove over the fence in right field. It was his third RBI of the game.

David Robertson, Philadelphia’s fifth reliever, worked around a double by Alex Bregman to get the save.

The Astros put the go-ahead run on when Yuli Gurriel drew a two-out walk. Aledmys Diaz, who was 1 for 14 in the postseason, pinch hit. A wild pitch moved the runners up but Robertson got Diaz on a ground ball to third.

Thomson cobbled together 5⅔ scoreless innings from his bullpen. It was the first World Series win for the Phillies since Nov. 2, 2009.

Kyle Tucker had a solo home off Phillies starter Aaron Nola in the second inning and a three-run shot in the third as the Astros took a 5-0 lead.

Verlander to that point had retired all nine batters he had faced, four by strikeout, on only 36 pitches.

But the game wasn’t over. It was just getting started.

Verlander needed 54 pitches to get through the next two innings and allowed five runs on six hits and two walks.

That Baker stayed with Verlander through that meltdown was a surprise. Houston was coming off a four-day break and there’s a day off Sunday. The entire bullpen was at his disposal.

But Verlander stayed in the game after No. 9 hitter Brandon Marsh led off the fifth with a double. Then Kyle Schwarber drew a walk, seeing seven pitches along the way.

Realmuto’s two-run double to the gap in left tied the game and only then did Baker get Bryan Abreu warmed up. Verlander was able to strand Realmuto at second.

Verlander is 0-6 with a 6.07 earned run average in eight World Series starts going back to 2006. He is 15-5 with a 3.04 ERA in 26 other playoff games





