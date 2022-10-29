Risk-averse UMass drops fifth straight after stalling out against New Mexico State

“I punted the ball, we pinned them on the 11-yard line,” said UMass coach Don Brown. “My thought was we were playing good enough defense. We’ll pin them here and we’ll have another shot at it.”

Down 16-13, the Minutemen were on New Mexico State’s 45-yard line facing 4th and 3, but elected to kick it away.

With 9:30 left in the fourth quarter, UMass punter CJ Kolodziey ran out to a cascade of boos from the home crowd at McGuirk Stadium in Amherst.

It didn’t work out for the Minutemen.

The Aggies drove the ball 88 yards in eight plays and scored on a 28-yard pass from Diego Pavia to Terrell Warner with 3:42 remaining, sealing a 23-13 win on Saturday afternoon.

The sputtering UMass offense, which ranks next-to-last among FBS teams in total yards, continued to struggle, as Kolodziey had to come out eight times to punt. Quarterback Brady Olson, who played at Bishop Feehan and Milford, couldn’t move the ball downfield, throwing for 97 yards and an interception on 15-of-28 passing.

The Minutemen (1-7) relied on running back Ellis Merriweather to move the chains, but the redshirt senior averaged under four yards a carry, rushing 23 times for 84 yards.

Kay'Ron Adams provided the highlight of the day for UMass, rumbling for a 66-yard touchdown to put the Minutemen up 10-0 in the second quarter. J. Anthony Roberts/Associated Press

The only explosive play of the day for the Minutemen came in the second quarter as they built a 10-0 lead off a 66-yard touchdown run from Kay’Ron Adams. The Aggies (3-5) scored on a field goal and a 39-yard pass from Pavia to Jamoni Jones in the second quarter to tie the game at 10 apiece.

Cameron Carson kicked a 35-yard field goal with two seconds left in the first half to put the Minutemen up 13-10, but after that they were stonewalled by the Aggies’ defense, only managing 85 yards in the second half to lose their fifth straight game.

“We had good moments in the football game, but too little too late,” Brown said. “First half, I thought our guys were really competing hard and at a high level . . . obviously [we were] not able to manufacture anything offensively in the second half.”

