While Joey Logano goes for a joyride Sunday, seven other NASCAR drivers will duel for final three spots in championship race

Seven others, however, will duel for the last three spots on the oldest and shortest circuit in the premier series, a 0.526-mile oval. Passing was difficult in the spring and contact is a given, and likely more so with the highest of stakes on the line.

As the only driver who has already secured a spot in the championship finale of NASCAR’s Cup Series next weekend, he’ll enter Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway with a head start on preparations for the finale at Phoenix Raceway.

“It’s a super tight battle for everybody, so when it comes down to the end of the race we’ve seen it so many times, whether it’s for the win or it’s for that 1 point that they need coming off Turn 4, we’ve seen some big moments here where desperate people do desperate things and this is a track where the desperate people have an opportunity to do a desperate thing,” Logano, the 2018 champion, said. “I’m glad I’m not a part of that.”

Kyle Larson will start on the pole Sunday. Larson turned a fast lap at 96.078 miles per hour, edging Chase Elliott for the top spot. Elliott’s lap came at 96.019 m.p.h., putting the last two NASCAR Cup Series champions on the front row for the last race before the four-driver field is set for the championship.

Elliott remains a contender for his second title. Larson has been eliminated.

Larson, who won the championship last season after winning 10 races, posted his third victory of the season last weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He was eliminated from the championship in the second round at the road course in Charlotte.

Elliott is third in points, 8 behind Ross Chastain and 6 ahead of Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron, who won at Martinsville in the spring. Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, and Chase Briscoe complete the field of contenders, with Hamlin possibly having an advantage.

He’s won five times at Martinsville, but not since 2015, while Logano, Elliott, and Byron have all won more recently at the track. Byron will be trying to become the first driver to win both races in a season at Martinsville since Hamlin in 2010.

Briscoe is last among the eight contenders for the championship, 63 points behind leader Logano. He pretty much needs to win at Martinsville to make the title round.

He's not quite sure how that will affect his driving until the race is underway.

“I think it’s hard to say what you’re willing to do sitting here versus when you’re in the moment,” Briscoe said in the media center Saturday. “The emotions and adrenaline, everything is totally different than when you’re sitting here . . . I don’t know what you’re willing to do. I think it’s different for everybody and until you’re in that moment it’s hard to say. We’ve just got to go try to get a win.”

Blaney is getting his crew chief back for the most important weekend of his NASCAR season after an untimely suspension.

The spring stop at the paperclip-shaped track was a passing nightmare with only five lead changes and four cautions — two of which were for stage breaks.

“Yeah, passing was a little bit of an issue in the spring,” Blaney said.

Blaney was one of four drivers to lead, but his Ford was out front for a measly five laps in a race dominated by winner Byron and Elliott. They combined to lead all but six of the 403 laps.

Blaney is hopeful a June test at Martinsville helped Goodyear develop a better-performing tire that will make this weekend’s race more competitive. He also noted that “it’s going to be warmer this weekend than it was in the spring.”

And if the product isn’t any better? Well, Blaney predicts the remaining playoff drivers will get desperate toward the end of the race for every possible position.

“If you get some cautions toward the end of this thing, then pandemonium ensues,” Blaney said. “You’ve seen that, especially in this race, when it’s the last chance for guys to get into the [finale]. If they’re in position, they’re going to be aggressive.

“Almost always if you get cautions at the end of one of these playoff races, at short tracks, you’re going to have some pretty hard racing and a bunch of contact. So tighten your belts and hope you are on the giving end of it and not the receiving end.”

As for the return of Hassler — one of many crew chiefs to receive four-race suspensions this season for loose wheels on the new Next Gen car — Blaney hopes it gets him into Victory Lane for his first points-paying win this season. He won the All-Star race but it didn’t count in the standings, where he’s hovered in the top three almost the entire season.

It began to unravel, literally, when Blaney’s Team Penske crew allowed a wheel to roll off the No. 12 at Bristol in September to draw the automatic four-race suspensions, which began at Talladega Superspeedway at the start of October. Blaney managed a second-place finish there, but was 26th at Charlotte in the final race of the second round of the playoffs.

Blaney opened the third round with a 28th-place finish at Las Vegas, and after contending at Homestead-Miami Speedway for most of last week’s race, he spun coming off of pit road and finished 17th.

“Those situations at Vegas and Homestead are all on me,” Blaney said. “There’s no ifs, ands, or buts or ways around it. It’s all on me making mistakes and [Hassler] gets it. The biggest thing we talk about is we win or lose as a team . . . The past couple of weeks they’ve brought really good cars and I’ve just let them down. So he and I talked about it really quickly, and then it’s just full shift. You get over that. Learn from it.”