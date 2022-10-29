With Fernando Vargas knocking in the winner, Latin Academy boys’ soccer nets first City League title in 27 years

For the first time since 1995, Latin Academy won the Boston City League title in boys’ soccer with a 1-0 win over East Boston Saturday morning at Madison Park, the lone goal coming off the foot of senior Fernando Vargas midway through the first half.

Seniors Fabrizio Zuluaga Duran and Robe Levenson stood at midfield with their arms wrapped around one another. Yannik Dzialas fell to the turf and put his hands on his head. Parents, alumni, and students chanted “BLA” in unison. And co-head coaches Dan Hackett and Pat Mudie hugged on the sideline in an emotional embrace.

Saturday’s celebration was a long time coming for the Latin Academy boys’ soccer team — 27 years to be exact.

“I think the emotion of euphoria we feel right now makes our team realize it’s all worth it,” said Hackett.

Added Mudie, “It’s been a process of growth over the last four to five years and our experience today paid off.”

In search of the elusive City League title, BLA (13-4-1) faced heartbreak with losses in the last two championship games. This year’s group was driven to overcome those previous shortcomings since the first day of training.

The Dragons started 10-0-1 but hit a speed bump with four losses in five games to end the regular season. Mudie, who joined forces with Hackett at BLA in 2017, believes the losing streak helped his team mature.

“I think it was good for us and allowed us to realize we aren’t invincible,” said Mudie.

After defeating Madison Park, 1-0, in the semifinals Thursday, Latin Academy faced more adversity Saturday. East Boston (11-7) controlled the opening 20 minutes of the game, putting eight shots on net compared with Latin Academy’s one.

Mudie and Hackett called a timeout to regroup and BLA came out with vengeance. On a breakaway moments later, striker Barra Ryan crossed the ball with his left foot. The pass went by the dive of the Eastie keeper and Vargas was there to control the pass and deposit a shot into a wide-open net.

Latin Academy's Fabrizio Zuluaga Duran (right) attempts to maneuver the ball past East Boston's David Alas in the City League boys' soccer championship game. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

“I was anxious all last night, but I had a feeling there would be an opportunity for me to change the game,” said Vargas, who was named tournament MVP. “It was a feeling of relief.”

Once ahead, the defense and keeper Sebastian Patino did the rest, shutting down Eastie’s attempt at an equalizer all second half. Hackett was proud of how calm, composed, and organized his team was.

“This group was completely in control of a big game and it took years to get here,” said Hackett.

Mudie, a physical education teacher at Latin Academy, said he takes his players into the gymnasium prior to each season and shows them the City League title soccer banner. The only year on it is 1995. Not anymore.

