The World Series is a huge deal in Houston and Philadelphia, but not so much elsewhere

But I write with sadness in my hardball heart. I love the World Series. And baseball. And it feels like this once-national event is shrinking by the hour.

This is the 32nd World Series I’ve been privileged to cover. Friday night’s Game 1 was everything a baseball fan could want. The Phillies came back from a 5-0 deficit, we saw a great defensive play extend the game to extra innings, and the Phils won in 10 when a catcher hit a solo homer. Just like Carlton Fisk in 1975.

We all know the old saw about how baseball no longer grips the nation as it once did. We know the games are too long, played too late at night, with not enough balls in play. We know that America’s true pastime is almighty football. Baseball fans are an older crowd — folks who grew up when everybody knew who was heavyweight champ, and people still read newspapers, went to the track, and maybe attended daily Mass.

That’s all gone now. Along with typewriters, rolodexes, dress shoes, and penmanship.

The World Series is a huge deal here in Houston. Likewise, Games 3 and 4 in Philadelphia are going to be epic. Two cities care about this event madly. Just like in the old days.

But the rest of our country? Not so much. Go to any middle school outside of greater Houston and Philadelphia and I guarantee 98 percent of the kids have no idea who is playing in the Fall Classic. A quick scan of the press box in Houston reveals nobody’s here reporting for outlets in old baseball towns such as Chicago, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, and Detroit. Same with Atlanta. Reporters from Philadelphia and Houston are covering wall-to-wall, but this is not a big event for municipalities that once cared deeply about baseball. They’re all watching college and NFL football.

I was in Cleveland for Patriots-Browns two weekends ago when baseball delivered an epic Saturday of Division Series programming featuring Phillies-Braves, Mariners-Astros, Guardians-Yankees, and Padres-Dodgers. These were super matchups with a lot of underdogs battling and beating 100-win teams, but it was hard to get folks in a Cleveland hotel bar to take their eyes off Alabama-Tennessee. I kept wanting to tell the locals, “People, your baseball team is in the tournament! Playing the Yankees! Do you not care?”

Increasingly, they don’t.

There will be no World Series game on Sunday this year — a scheduling first that feels like a total admission that baseball’s once-coveted, ultimate TV program can no longer compete with Any Given Sunday.

The World Series is great, but it is a 45 phonograph record in an iPhone world. It is “The Ed Sullivan Show,” starring Mitzi Gaynor and Topo Gigio. This pains those of us who grew up riding our bikes home fast to catch Whitey Ford pitching against the Pirates, Giants or Dodgers in early-afternoon telecasts of World Series games.

MLB’s showcase event has become a regional — no longer national — American sports TV program.

Nobody’s fault. It’s evolution.

But it still hurts.

▪ Quiz: Name the three former big leaguers with 17-game postseason hitting streaks (over the course of multiple Octobers). Hint: two Yankees, one Red Sox; two of the three did it in the 21st century (answer below).

▪ Sitting in my Houston hotel room, readying for the World Series, it was a relief to pick up the Houston Chronicle and read, “[Houston police chief Troy] Finner said guns will not be allowed in the stadium and that people should leave them at home instead of bringing them in their vehicles.”

▪ The Patriots are 2-7 in Mac Jones’s last nine starts. Veteran sportswriter Tom Callahan, who wrote the definitive biography of Johnny Unitas, says, “Tom Landry told me this many years ago: ‘Frankly, I preferred Craig [Morton] over Roger [Staubach]. Morton was the pure passer, and could be depended on more to do what he was told. Roger was a baseball player forever trying to steal home.

“ ‘But a blind man could see the players tried harder for Staubach. They blocked better for him. In the final analysis, I had no choice. That’s always the way it is.’ ”

▪ Headline in New York Daily News: “Bill Brings His QB Juggling Act to Swamp.”

▪ Does this early-season Bruins surge indicate that the players were right when they complained about Bruce Cassidy? Was Cassidy too tough? Too old school? Is Jim Montgomery Magic the reason things have changed for the better?

Speaking of Montgomery, in April he’ll celebrate the 30th anniversary of the University of Maine’s first NCAA hockey championship, when he played with Paul Kariya. Montgomery scored three goals (Kariya assisted on all three) in less than five minutes of the third period in Maine’s 5-4 win over Lake Superior State at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

The Bruins are off to a fine start in Jim Montgomery's first season as coach. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

▪ Color me surprised at how quickly the Celtics seem to have moved on from Ime Udoka. With each passing day, as we see more of Joe Mazzulla, it feels less likely that we’ll ever again see Udoka on the Celtics bench.

However, the Celtics need to stop complaining after almost every call. It’s obnoxious. Grant Williams and Jayson Tatum are the worst offenders, picking up too many technicals and ejections. Imagine behaving like this while the NBA is part of a “Respect for the Game” initiative? Enough. Play ball.

▪ How many of you knew that Lindsay Clubine Buchholz, wife of former Red Sox pitcher Clay, was “Briefcase Girl No. 26″ on “Deal or No Deal” in 2006? The then-single Clubine was stationed in the top row, just a few feet from Meghan Markle, who held placard No. 24.

Clay and Lindsay were introduced by Donald Trump at a UFC after-party and held their wedding at the Trump National Golf Club in 2009.

▪ Asked about his impressive game readiness and longevity, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman credited Tom Brady’s fitness guru, Alex Guerrero.

▪ Informed that a Yankees mental conditioning coach gave the Bronx Bombers video of the 2004 Red Sox (inspiration when the Yankees trailed the Astros, three games to zero), Derek Jeter told the New York Post, “I still don’t like to talk about [the ‘04 ALCS] myself. It makes me sick just thinking about it.”

▪ A few years ago, when Reggie Jackson visited Minute Maid Park while he was still working for the Yankees, ballpark security stopped him because he had no credential around his neck. When the man asked for Jackson’s last name, he replied, “October.” The dutiful official looked at his clipboard, and failing to find any Yankees listed under “O,” he asked for Jackson’s first name. “Mister,” replied Reggie.

▪ Raise your hand if you thought Phil Kessel would be the NHL’s all-time ironman when you first saw him as a rookie with the Bruins in 2006. Now a forward with the Golden Knights, the 17-year veteran played his 990th straight game Tuesday in San Jose.

A.C. Green holds the NBA record with 1,192 consecutive games. In football, it’s onetime Patriots punter Jeff Feagles (352). Baseball’s Iron Man is Cal Ripken Jr. (2,632).

Phil Kessel played his first 222 NHL games for the Bruins ... and he just kept on playing. Chin, Barry, Globe Staff Photo

▪ Wonder if any Philadelphia baseball fans are worried about how much the “stupid” Phillies will be paying Bryce Harper in the 13th year of his $330 million contract.

▪ Jim Nantz will call his last Final Four for CBS in 2023. It will be Nantz’s 32nd NCAA basketball championship. Ian Eagle will succeed Nantz.

▪ The San Francisco Giants open at Yankee Stadium next April. This will be especially significant if the Giants somehow sign free agent Aaron Judge in the offseason.

▪ Pop singer Carly Simon’s two sisters, Lucy and Joanna, both in their 80s, died on back-to back days last week. Why are you reading this in a sports column? Because the late Andrea Simon, mother of the Simon sisters (and their brother Peter), was instrumental in Jackie Robinson’s family being able to buy a home in tony Stamford, Conn., when Robinson was playing for the Dodgers in 1954.

When it was learned that Rachel Robinson was being snubbed by Connecticut real estate brokers, Mrs. Simon took charge of a civic nondiscrimination campaign that ultimately enabled the Robinsons to buy a home in Stamford. The Robinsons and Simons and their children became friends, and the Robinsons occasionally stayed at the Simons’ home.

“The Robinsons were a fine, talented family, and we were fortunate to know them,” Joanna Simon told author Arnold Rampersad in 1997. “They added something special to our lives.”

Rachel Robinson turned 100 in July.

▪ With the World Cup on deck, the timing is good for “Messi vs. Ronaldo: One Rivalry, Two GOATS, and the Era that Remade the World’s Game,” by Joshua Robinson and Jonathan Clegg. I’m somewhat shocked I was not hired to fact-check this impressive book.

▪ Bob Kraft wants you to vote “no” on Question 1 and has spent at least $1 million to defeat the proposal.

▪ Quiz answer: Hank Bauer, Manny Ramirez, Derek Jeter.

