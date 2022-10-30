Tegan and Sara make every minute count at Royale

But the Quins have been a recording act for 23 years, and they’ve been sisters for even longer. They’ve rarely been on autopilot, and there was no rust on them for what was only their second concert since the days before COVID. The clock may have been ticking, but the mock- (or mock-mock-) peevish reminder of that fact was pure Tegan and Sara.

“You know there’s a hard curfew, right?,” said Tegan Quin on Friday once her twin Sara launched into a story involving kindergarten and Burger King that had absolutely nothing to do with the song that had just finished or the one they were about to begin. And given the fact that Royale’s changeover into a dance club later that night meant that the pair had to knock out 18 songs in a brisk 75 minutes, it would have been understandable if those songs unfolded with a rote, hurried obligation.

Advertisement

One of their new songs, from the just-released “Crybaby,” may have been the anxiously zippy “I Can’t Grow Up,” and while plenty of others — like the surge and uplift of “Stop Desire,” where their feelings were too big to regulate — addressed that sentiment head-on, the way Tegan and Sara took some of them on showed just how they’ve matured as artists. It could be as simple as “Back In Your Head” being more full-bodied than the album version or how the smooth churn of the recorded “I Bet It Stung” gave way to something more cracking and incandescent. But it also informed the message of “Nineteen,” where a melancholy nostalgic regret stood in for the original’s in-the-moment urgency. And unfolding back to back, the electro-disco of “Boyfriend” and “How Come You Don’t Want Me” spoke to one another by both covering (from different angles) the same frustration of trying to reach a romantic partner who insists on holding them in secret.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

With only a guitarist and drummer backing the Quins, the songs had the sheen of keyboard indie pop, even when (as was often the case) neither Sara nor Tegan was playing one. That made the anthemic “Yellow” a blissed-out snapshot of romantic collapse and “Faded Like a Feeling” a softly downbeat comedown, while “Walking with a Ghost” played like a jittery, choppy koan.

Advertisement

Tegan and Sara alternated vocals throughout the night, though they began to intersect and meld, trading lines and singing across one another on the charged “Smoking Weed Alone” and delivering the tense “The Con” in unison. And on the dance-pop closer “Closer,” Sara joined in after Tegan began alone, and the song ended with the two of them jumping around, looking for connection.

Marc Hirsh can be reached at officialmarc@gmail.com or on Twitter @spacecitymarc

TEGAN AND SARA

With Tomberlin. At Royale, Friday