Tom Hanks returns to ‘Saturday Night Live’ as David S. Pumpkins, Jack Harlow hosts

Updated October 30, 2022, 32 minutes ago
US rapper Jack Harlow arrives for Harper's Bazaar Global Icons Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's 59th in New York City on Sept. 9.ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

On Oct. 29, “Saturday Night Live” featured singer Jack Harlow, known for his hit song “First Class,” pulling double duty as host and musical guest. Click the video embeds below to watch some of the highlights from Saturday night’s show.

In the cold open, PBS NewsHour host Judy Woodruff, played by Heidi Gardner, interviewed Republican candidates Herschel Walker (Kenan Thompson), Dr. Mehmet Oz (Mikey Day) and Kari Lake (Cecily Strong) as momentum builds for the party.


First-time host Harlow didn’t let the haters get to him in his monologue as he described what he gets roasted for online.


The post-Halloween red carpet included adults in their best costumes, attempting to make it home after a night out.

An Alcoholics Anonymous meeting took an unexpected turn after one participant shares what’s been on his mind — the perfect concept for a Pixar movie.


This horror movie trailer spooks viewers who dare ask: What’s in store for Democrats in 2024?


A prison tour ride tries to scare a trio (Jack Harlow, Ego Nwodim, Andrew Dismukes) with an original character. Move over, Pennywise, David S. Pumpkins (Tom Hanks) is back!


Harlow performed his songs “Lil Secret,” “First Class,” and “State Fair.”

