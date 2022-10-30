TV prepares for a chaotic midterm night

“For entrepreneurs of chaos, making untrue claims about the election system is a route to greater glory,” said John Dickerson, the chief political analyst at CBS News, who will co-anchor the network’s coverage Nov. 8. “Elections and the American experiment exist basically on faith in the system, and if people don’t have any faith in the system, they may decide to take things into their own hands.”

Amid rampant distrust in the news media and a rash of candidates who have telegraphed that they may claim election fraud if they lose, news anchors and executives are seeking new ways to tackle the attacks on the democratic process that have infected politics since the last election night broadcast in 2020.

Gearing up to report this year’s midterm election results, US television networks are facing an uncomfortable question: How many viewers will believe them?

CBS has been televising elections since 1948. But this is the first year that the network has felt obligated to install a dedicated “Democracy Desk” as a cornerstone of its live coverage. Seated a few feet from the co-anchors in the network’s Times Square studio, election law experts and correspondents will report on fraud allegations and threats of violence at the polls.

“It’s not traditional,” said Mary Hager, CBS’s executive editor of politics, who has covered election nights for three decades. “But I’m not sure we’ll ever have traditional again.”

Across the industry, networks have deployed dozens of reporters to state capitals around the country, where journalists have spent weeks cultivating relationships with local election officials and learning the minutiae of ballot-counting procedures.

Still, an election night that ends without a clear indication of which party will control the House and Senate — a likely possibility, given the dozens of tight races — could present an extended period of uncertainty, allowing rumors and disinformation to run rampant. And Americans’ trust in the national news media has rarely been lower, with barely one-third of adults in a recent Gallup Poll expressing confidence in it.

“I can’t control what politicians are going to say, if they choose to call an election result into question,” said David Chalian, CNN’s political director. “You’ve got to be clear, when it’s a partial picture, that nothing about that is untoward.”

Two years ago, TV networks prepared for pandemic-related ballot headaches and speculation that President Donald Trump might resist conceding defeat.

Study: Women of color running for office more likely to face abuse

Women of color who are running for office are more than four times as likely as white candidates to be targeted with violent abuse, according to a study by the Center for Democracy and Technology, a nonprofit that has received funding from tech companies.

They’re also twice as likely as other candidates to be targeted with misinformation and disinformation. Women of color were also at least five times more likely than other candidates to be targeted with tweets related to their identity.

Dhanaraj Thakur, the research director at the Center for Democracy and Technology, said that such levels and abuse will result in maintaining the ‘’unrepresentative status quo.’’

‘’A lack of representation means that we lose the important insights and solutions to public policy problems that women of color will bring,’’ he said. ‘’We all suffer if everyone does not have a seat at the table.’’

Women of color are increasingly represented in politics. But even as they ascend to the highest levels of government, there has been limited research to date into the online harassment confronting them. The center’s conclusions are based on an analysis of more than 100,000 tweets during the 2020 election that included mentions, replies, or responses to a set of nearly 300 randomly selected candidates.

The researchers notably found that women of color on average faced a lower proportion than white men of abusive tweets that included generally offensive language. But they were far more likely to receive abusive tweets including sexism, racism, or promotion of violence.

Kentucky state Representative Attica Scott, a Democrat running for Congress, receives many tweets. The vast majority are not related to her policies.

‘’It’s hardly ever about policy,’’ she said. ‘’It’s almost always about me being a Black woman.’’

Abortion issue looms large in many statewide races

RALEIGH, N.C. — The online commercials in a state Senate race in some Raleigh suburbs make an ominous claim, similar to one repeated across the country ahead of the Nov. 8 election: The Republican candidate “wants to strip away our reproductive rights.”

The Republican, Mark Cavaliero, says the Planned Parenthood-affiliated political action committee behind the ads is misrepresenting his views, which he says stop short of endorsing a complete abortion ban in one of the Southern states with the fewest abortion restrictions. “There should be some limit,” he said in an interview. “Where that limit is is up for discussion.”

The same theme is echoing in elections across the country in the first nationwide election since the US Supreme Court in June overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that protected the right to abortion nationally.

Now, it’s a state-by-state question that’s the subject of ballot measures in some states and is a major issue in many elections across the United States on Nov. 8. Outcomes of elections for governors, state lawmakers, supreme court justices, and attorneys general could determine abortion access. Beyond that, a nationwide ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy has been proposed in Congress.

Abortion-rights groups and Democratic candidates are sounding alarms that Republicans would curtail access. Republicans, even those who have supported abortion bans, are campaigning mostly about other issues, including inflation and crime.

Still, it’s clear that certain Republican victories could result in abortion restrictions.

“We’ve got states like Kansas, Pennsylvania, even Georgia, and Wisconsin where the governor’s races or state legislature races could determine perhaps where these states go on abortion rights, even though abortion isn’t directly on the ballot,” said Linda Goler Blount, president of the Black Women’s Health Imperative.

Carol Tobias, president of the National Right to Life Committee, also says results from the election will shape abortion policy. “If Republicans are elected, we may be able to pass some measures,” she said in an interview.

