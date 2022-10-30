A MAGA assassination attempt, Democrats’ weak ads, and your advice on bird strikes

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says that on Halloween, look for the Pleiades asterism (a cluster of stars of similar brightness) rising in the eastern sky by 7 p.m. and fully visible after 8 p.m. This cluster is made up of more than 1,000 stars and brown dwarfs, but there are several blue hotties that can be seen with the naked eye. They are known as the Sister Wives Seven Sisters, although one of them seems to have moved to Utah faded a bit.

Good day! It’s Sunday, Oct. 30, the 303rd day of the year. (I ran out of time to send this on Friday, and was just too busy Saturday.) Monday is Halloween, and dressing up like Trump just isn’t funny anymore.

What’s it like outside? Temps will gradually rise into the mid-60s over the next few days, but watch for showers on Halloween.

Hey, sport: The Celtics host the Wizards at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Garden, televised on NBC Sports Boston.

Here’s a good Globe piece on how assistant coach Joe Mazzulla got picked to lead the Celts after Ime Udoka’s one-year suspension.

The red-hot Bruins have Brad Marchand back.

Mac Jones will start at QB for the Patriots Sunday when they face the Jets in New Jersey at 1 p.m. Speaking of red-hot, the Jets aren’t pushovers anymore.

Alas, Tom and Gisele really are getting divorced. As for Brady’s next love interest, oddsmakers are putting their money on Alessandra Ambrosio, another Brazilian model who’s 41, unmarried, and has two kids. Could they be any less imaginative?

Trump’s Big Lie that the 2020 presidential election was corrupt and that Democrats will try to steal future elections led directly to the brutal hammer attack on Paul Pelosi -- and by extension, on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi -- at their San Francisco home.

It was a MAGA assassination attempt on the highest ranking Democrat in Congress and the woman who is second in line to the presidency. It actually was the second attempt: Remember the Trump guys on the hunt for Pelosi during the Capitol riot, chanting her name and breaking into her office, looking for her?

Trump is responsible for the attack at the Pelosi home, just as he was responsible for the attack on the Capitol Jan. 6, the attacks on election workers, the attacks on anybody who disagrees with or criticizes him.

All of the anger, hate, mayhem, and violence we’re seeing in the country today is derived from Trump’s Big Lie that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and stolen from him. That there was a massive conspiracy, encompassing many states, dozens of Electoral College electors, thousands of local, state, and federal government officials, to deny him a second term. It derived from his hateful anti-immigration stance, his “othering” of anyone who is not a white Christian.

Also responsible? The dozens of congressional Republicans, GOP governors, and other Republican elected officials who are too afraid to stand up to Trump’s lies and who failed to say a single word of support for the Pelosis or denounce the attack, because it might undermine their fake rigged election claims.

Former VP Mike Pence, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and a few others issued strong condemnations. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy did not at first; his office released a statement that he had privately “reached out” to Nancy Pelosi. God forbid that he say anything publicly that could enrage Marjorie Taylor Greene or Lauren Boebert. He knows they have guns.

But pay attention to what those Republicans who did speak out said: They condemned the violence. Big deal. It’s easy to condemn violence. What’s not easy is to name and condemn the root cause.

It’s the same pattern that occurs after mass slaughter: Decry the violence, but say nothing about guns.

Ditto here. Decry the violence against Paul Pelosi, but say nothing about the root cause.

If Republican leaders had any guts, here’s what they would say:

”The election was not stolen. Donald Trump is lying. There was no voter fraud, there were no dead people voting, there were no people voting dozens of times, there were no Trump votes magically switched to Biden votes by voting machines controlled by Venezuela, there were no fake Biden ballots delivered to polling places in the dead of night, there were no election workers who pulled suitcases of fake Biden ballots out from under tables.

”None of that is true, and we have to stop peddling these lies just so that we can get the votes of conspiracy-minded people and stay in power.

”The efforts by Republicans in many, many states to stop Democrats from voting and disenfranchise voters of color is disgusting and must stop.

”The insurrection at the Capitol was treason against our country. Donald Trump was wrong to incite it in the days and weeks leading up to that day, and as president, he violated his oath of office by not immediately doing everything in his power to stop it and to condemn it.

”This country is divided and violent, with Americans turning against Americans and being willing to kill each other in the name of political ideology. Democrats are not our enemy. We may disagree on policy, sometimes vociferously, but we are not enemies.

”All of this is undermining democracy. We are heading down the path of autocracy, led by a dangerous narcissist named Donald Trump.

”We condemn his words and his actions, and vow to return the Republican Party to its conservative ideals and democratic norms.”

As for the attack on Paul Pelosi, the assailant was a fervid, frothing-at-the-mouth MAGA adherent, a believer in every wacky conspiracy that conservatives are peddling these days. He has posted transphobic images as well as this: “Global Elites Plan To Take Control Of YOUR Money! (Revealed)”

I’m very interested in how Paul Pelosi was able to somehow let the 911 operator know that he was in danger without tipping off or further enraging the intruder.

If Nancy Pelosi had been at home, her Capitol Police security detail probably could have stopped the guy before he even got inside. Maybe her husband, a multimillionaire who runs a real estate and venture capital investment and consulting firm, should get some private security.

This is on Trump. It’s all on Trump. More Republicans in positions of power should have the courage to say so.

With the midterm election just 11 days away, I lamented the Democrats’ seemingly singular focus on abortion rights instead of also running on their accomplishments. I asked if any of you who lived outside of blue Massachusetts had seen ads touting the Democrats’ economic achievements -- robust GDP, low unemployment, much higher family income -- or if most of the messages were about abortion. Here’s a sample of what you said:

Loyd Enochs of Huntsville, Alabama: Here in Alabama, there are no Democratic television commercials, but I am not surprised by that. The Alabama Democratic party exists, but does not do much of anything.

Kathryn Monroe: [US Representative] Angie Craig is attempting to do it in her ads here in Minnesota, but she is doing it sometimes at the expense of Dems because her opponent is shouting that she voted with Biden 100 percent of the time. IOW, still a defensive position, not an offensive one.

Marvin Frogel: I live in Southeast Florida and the campaigns of Charlie Crist and other Democrats seem to mention nothing about the economy and really focus on the abortion issue. Obviously, as you say, this is important, but the detailed financial and economic material you have does suggest that maybe they ought to inform themselves and and use the data to their advantage.

Griff and Lorna Winthrop of Wiscasset, Maine: That is exactly what we see. The wrong message Is being pushed even here in Maine as you indicated.

Tim Ridge of Hilton Head Island, S.C.: I live in South Carolina and see political ads for Georgia as well. I hear crickets when it comes to the results you quoted. Dr. Annie Andrews is running against Nancy Mace in our Congressional district, and her ads have been focused on a woman’s right to choose. The Ralph Warnock-Herschel Walker senatorial race in GA focuses on Walker’s absurd credentials. I’ve yet to see an ad for Joe Cunningham in his race to replace SC Governor Henry McMaster. The GA gubernatorial race has incumbent Brian Kemp painting Stacey Adams almost as a California/New York Democrat; the Adams campaign is treading water.

Liz Cohen: I just got back from a two-week trip to the Youngstown and Pittsburgh areas to investigate the state of things in these former steel manufacturing towns and cities (not good, in general). And lots of evidence of Republican support via lawn signs and American flags everywhere, particularly in front of houses. We watched only local news to gain insights into local events and attitudes, which was filled with ads for the senatorial and gubernatorial elections.

Republicans ran lots of attack ads -- on the economy in particular. Democrats either pushed the abortion issue or tried to discredit the Republican opponent. But I don’t think we saw ONE AD that reminded voters of the infrastructure bill (we are fixing your deteriorated roads, bridges, and transit), help getting through the pandemic, and I could go on and on, pointing to many of the successes you outlined in today’s newsletter.

Bob Fiorillo of Stratford, Conn.: I, like you, live in a dark blue state. We do not see any of the ads you mentioned touting the gains the Biden Administration has made, though they should. It seems to me the only message is to vote to resurrect Roe v. Wade. If the dems continue trying to make this the one and only talking point, then we’ll lose the Senate and the House!

The GOP is leading because they are talking inflation and only that. And they are pushing their backers so they can win both Houses and with their majority impeach Biden and undo all his gains since his inauguration.

Jennifer Dillon: All advertising in NYC is abortion-related. No mention of crime, the economy, bail reform. I think it could backfire. These are the immediate issues of the average person.

Marsha Duprey: I just moved to Georgia from New Hampshire for health reasons. (I know!) The only advertisements I see here are trashing any and all Democrats and their policies and agendas. This from a state that wants us to vote for Herschel Walker (as if). There are plenty of weird politicians in Georgia -- Marjorie Taylor Greene anyone? I’m 79 years old and I know better than to believe fake news. I’m voting Democrat as I have done for the past 60 years. Sometimes I feel like I’m living in The Twilight Zone.

Emily Courville of Nevada: The majority of what I’m seeing here in Henderson is attack ads, mostly centered around abortion rights and law enforcement failures (the current Republican Clark County/Las Vegas Metro Police Chief Joe Lombardo is running for governor against incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak).

The only ads mentioning the economy are Republicans spewing lies about US Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Congresswoman Susie Lee and their “unchecked spending of dollars right out of your pocket.”

Harry Costelloe: Here in Florida I have not seen any political ads promoting any Democratic office. I believe they have given it up as a lost cause. It is time they called a spade a spade and quit playing nice since the GOP never has and never will. It is all about power and Biden is too nice since he spent most of his life in the Senate and does not want to upset his GOP friends. You need to fight fire with fire.

Susan Hartsock: I’m in Lake Arrowhead, (southern) California, and no, not one ad touting Democrats’ economic achievements. When gas prices here are $7+ per gallon, I’m not sure the message would set well, particularly with my 4x4 truck-loving neighbors. Governor Gavin Newsom has been touting yes or no for various propositions; he’s on the screen each evening. And of course, it’s always fabulous when the LA City Council makes national headlines for rampant racism! That’s been dominating the local news for a week or so.

David Morse: Here in western New York, which is sadly only a little less red than neighboring Pennsyltucky, I’ve seen no Democratic ads for much of anything, including the economy.

Laura OBrien of Fairfield, Conn.: I think Governor Ned Lamont’s message in Connecticut has been largely about how well the state economy is doing. And he is leading in the polls.

Patti Christopher of New Jersey: We don’t get NJ political ads because we’re also a blue state (although I live in a disgustingly red county, Ocean). Anyway, we do get Pennsylvania, New York, and New York City ads. The Democratic ads are almost all on abortion, with a few on gun control. The Republican ads are a mix, but a majority are on the economy. Some are about crime, including bail reform.

Susan Harp: I live in bright red southwest Missouri, and yes, I’ve seen Democratic TV ads touting the economy and the range of Biden admin accomplishments. Why the party is spending money on those ads in a completely hopeless place is another question, but maybe it’s viewed as an investment. I’m actually seeing much stronger local Democratic Party leadership and strong candidates – many women! – so maybe one day ...

Donna Sobieski of East Northport, N.Y.: New York campaigns I am seeing on Long Island consist of Dems attacking Reps for wanting to outlaw abortion, and Reps attacking Dems for being corrupt and for being soft on crime.

I agree, and sincerely wish, that Dems should use their common sense and tout all the good they have done, and how important their goals are in maintaining health, wealth, and democracy in the US.

Rebecca Rector of Troy, N.Y.: Dems in New York definitely not talking about economy, unfortunately. They should be focusing more on that.

Carole Brooks: I live in New Hampshire and have access to TV stations from Plattsburgh, N.Y. and Burlington, Vermont as well as WMUR. No, I have not seen political ads by the Dems highlighting their accomplishments! They need to step up and come up with some great lines about what a great job they have done. They also need some great PR lines and moves. The Reps are doing a better job with their PR. I’d like to see more of a biting rhetoric from the Dems to set the Reps back on their heels.

Jayne Jarvis of Palmetto, Fla.: Ads here are focused on abortion. No ads refer to gains made by the Biden administration.

Mark Whitty: The only real race in northern Virginia is Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D) vs Yesli Vega (R). Vega is sooo bad that Republican congressmen are campaigning for Spanberger. As far as the Democrats PR machine, it is horrendous. Occasionally you can read articles in the Globe, Times, and Post that tout the Biden successes. It appears to boil down to inflation (R) vs abortion (D).

And after I showed you photos of the stunned red-bellied woodpecker who had flown into one of my windows, you offered advice on how to avoid another mishap -- along with links to sites where I could do more research or buy stuff.

The most common suggestion was window stickers -- of white birds, dark or predatory birds in flight, butterflies, ultraviolet light-reflecting (to birds’ eyes) decals, spider webs, leaves, multi-colored circles and rings, patterned squares, and pieces of frosted plastic privacy film.

Some of you put up strips of colored masking tape or 1/8-inch vinyl tape, tape a newspaper page on the inside of the window, hang dark-colored parachute cords (I have so many of these just lying around the house), put up netting that the birds bounce off, hang prisms or stained glass, use large-slat Venetian blinds, place suncatchers in front of the windows, make Xs with masking tape (not attractive, but effective, you say), make patterns with painters’ tape, and tape feathers or leaves to the window.

Reader David Clem got a kick out of the white paper plate I laid the bird on while it recovered: “Maybe the NFL should do away with the concussion protocol tents and just have the players lie down on giant paper plates!”

When a friend saw the photos I took, he wondered what went through the bird’s mind when it woke up and found itself on a dinner plate ...

Reader Heather Johnson emailed about the massive loss of birds in the US and Canada -- a staggering 2.9 billion just since 1970, according to a study by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. And window strikes are a major factor. Here’s their list of 7 ways we can help save birds:

1. Make windows safer, day and night: Simple adjustments to your windows can save birds’ lives.

2. Keep cats indoors: Indoor cats live longer, healthier lives. Outdoor cats kill more birds than any other non-native threat.

3. Reduce lawns and plant native species instead: The US has 63 million acres of lawn. That’s a huge potential for supporting wildlife by replacing the grass with plants and trees.

4. Avoid pesticides: Look for organic food choices and cut out some of the 1 billion pounds of pesticides used in the US each year.

5. Drink coffee that’s good for birds: Shade-grown coffees are delicious, economically beneficial to farmers, and help more than 42 species of North American songbirds.

6. Protect our planet from plastics: 91 percent of plastics are not recycled, and they take 400 years to degrade.

7. Watch birds and share what you see: Bird watchers are one of science’s most vital sources of data on how the ecological world is faring.

Finally, several of you asked if I had ever written anything about a beloved pet (you can see 25 of your essays here). I did, in fact, after I lost my little yellow Lab, Dorothy Barker, about 12 years ago. This is the email I sent to relatives and friends to tell them she was gone:

She was just another puffball among nine pudgy puppies that summer day 14 years ago, but when I softly whistled, she was the only one who slowly raised her little white head, shaking ever so slightly, until she located the source of the sound and stared right into my eyes. That’s it, I thought. You’re the one.

And that’s what I whispered to her again Friday at the vet’s office, as I stroked that little white head for the last time and said goodbye to my girl Dottie.

She had a quiet night Thursday, despite a recent stroke, even galloping her legs and occasionally wagging her tail as she slept. I like to think she was dreaming of the cross-country trip we took when she was less than a year old. I photographed her from Gettysburg to Graceland, the Grand Canyon to the Grand Tetons. She insisted that we stop to visit the National Dog Museum in St. Louis, and was outraged to learn they didn’t allow dogs inside. She peed on their lawn out of spite.

Or maybe it was dreams of playing Frisbee in the backyard of the house I bought simply because it had room for her to run. Or our summers in Maine, where every cottage had to have a sandy entrance to a pond or lake so she could make her patented running leap and belly flop to chase a stick. Or her numerous visits to West Barnstable to visit her mother and grandmother (the canine variety).

Or maybe she was just thinking about the French fries -- her favorites from Burger King, of course -- that I had fed her as a last treat.

They say that to get a dog is to open yourself to profound joy and, prospectively, to equally profound sadness. I don’t know what I did to deserve the joy, and I don’t know when I’ll get over the sadness. All I know is this: I had Dottie. Dorothy Barker. The one.

And now my eyes are sweating. See you Tuesday.

Dorothy Barker, aka Dottie. Teresa M. Hanafin/Globe Staff

