We’ve never taken a vacation together

In the three years we have been together, we have never been on holiday. I have mentioned multiple times how I would love to go abroad and have told him he needs to do the research, then I will plan it 50/50. But no effort has been made by him. His skiing trip was with new friends and one old friend I’ve met a few times. He told me it was just the lads. He posted a picture on Instagram with just the lads; however, his friend posted one that showed their girlfriends were there too. I feel so rejected.

Q. My boyfriend and I are both in our late 20s and have been together for three years. We have such a lovely relationship and he’s a great man. The one thing I find myself nagging him about is the lack of effort he puts into planning dates. We have been on three dates this year, all planned by me. When I bring it up, he will always plan the next date, which is usually just a drink in the pub, but then he won’t plan anything again until I nag again. I’m only asking for a date every couple of months, just something to look forward to. We both have money, so that’s not an issue. He books one, I book one — fair, surely? He has plenty of things booked with his friends next year, including three trips to cities around the UK — and the trip that has prompted me to write this letter. A specific skiing trip.

Advertisement

We don’t live together and only spend about three days a week together. I can’t see him needing time away from me. I haven’t been out with him and his friends since New Year’s, so it’s not like he hasn’t had time alone with his friends.

It’s only making me think the worst. Does he think I’m boring and would ruin his holiday? Is he embarrassed by me? To make it worse, I have always told him my dream holiday is skiing!

Advertisement

HOLIDAY

A. There are two issues in your letter. Let’s not conflate them.

The first is the planning problem. Some people are just bad at planning and don’t like doing it. Yes, your boyfriend takes trips with friends, but it’s possible that his pals set everything up for him, and that all he has to do is give them money after logistics are set.

Can you live with a person who’s passive about dates and vacations? Can you stay in this relationship if you have to plan everything? If he’s thrilled to engage when you come up with an itinerary, that counts for something. Sometimes one person in a couple is better at ideas, while the other brings a different set of skills to the table (being fun, staying cool under pressure, navigation, etc.).

The second issue is this ski trip and why you weren’t included. Maybe he didn’t realize the other girlfriends would be there. Perhaps, despite loving you, he wanted time to travel with these new friends on his own.

Talk to him about this — and what it felt like to see the other picture. Tell him you’d rather hear honesty than excuses meant to make the conversation go away. If you get the sense he doesn’t want to take vacations with you at all, that’s a deal-breaker. But hear him out. Only he knows what happened and what he wants for the future.

Advertisement

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

He wants his space and for whatever reason, he wants to keep you at arm’s length from him.

BKLYNMOM





Maybe you can go traveling alone! I did as a younger woman, and it was AWESOME!

LITTLEPENGUIN456





I started by thinking, well he is never going to plan stuff so get over it. But ... three nights a week? Never a vacation together? Not even a weekend? Sorry, but I think you are getting played if you think he is monogamous and you are his girlfriend. Plan a vacation with your gal pals. Move on.

MARYORRHODA

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.