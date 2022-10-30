Boston police officer arrested after domestic violence incident

A Boston police officer faces charges of destruction of personal property and making threats after a domestic incident with a family member led to her arrest early Sunday, police said.

Roselyn LaCroix was arrested by Boston police at about 2:41 a.m., according to a statement from the department. It did not say where she was arrested.

LaCroix, who has been with the department since 2006, was placed on administrative leave after her arrest. An investigation has been opened by the police department’s Domestic Violence Unit and Anti-Corruption Unit, police said.