Frightening and funny, ghosts and goblins take over Salem for their annual celebration

The spirit of the spooky season emanated across the city as families and groups of friends walked through the downtown area, peering into shop windows and stopping to watch street performers do magic tricks, dance on stilts, and ride unicycles.

Crowd sizes have rebounded since Halloween festivities were nixed in Salem in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. October attendance increased this year by about 5 percent compared to last year, according to the city.

SALEM — The brick and cobblestone sidewalks in Halloween’s capital city were packed Sunday with thousands of goblins and ghosts, superheroes and villains, farm animals and herds of flamingos — just about any frightening or funny costume the imagination can hold.

Advertisement

Residents and visitors said the crowds tend to thin on Sundays after robust turnouts on Saturdays, but restaurants and bars were still filling up, some with lines of people snaking out the door and onto the sidewalk. Tickets for the Salem Witch Museum were hard to get, as one couple from New Jersey noted.

“We’ll probably prepare a couple of months ahead next time,” said Freddy Ayaala, 28, as he walked through Salem Common with his wife, Ashley, and their young son and daughter.

Salem had been on their checklist for some time.

Ashley Ayaala, who dressed as a witch, said she grew up in Webster and they wanted their children to experience Halloween in Salem. Their daughter dressed up as Harley Quinn and their son dressed as Chase from the popular kids television series “Paw Patrol.”

“I think they just like the idea of seeing so many people around joining in on Halloween,” said Ashley, 29. For her and her husband, the best part has been taking in the historic buildings and learning about the city’s history.

Freddy and Ashley Ayaala said the Halloween spirit in Salem is far beyond anything they see at home.

Advertisement

“New Jersey’s not like that, so we came here and it’s better than we expected, ” said Freddy, who wore a bunny mask, blood spattered across its teeth. The couple’s daughter said she picked it out for him.

Visitors got grooving as a DJ on the Salem Common Bandstand played dance music and rock ‘n’ roll and pop hits, while children could be heard squealing in delight as they rode carnival rides nearby. The smell of fried food hovered across the common from the food truck area, and artisans sold their products from tents in the Halloween Marketplace.

In Lappin Park, a crowd of about 100 people cheered as a drag performer danced to “Bohemian Rhapsody” in front of Gulu-Gulu Cafe.

The season delivered a near-perfect fall day, cool and sunny, for the final weekend before Halloween. As dusk set in, orange lights shined from windows and jack-o’-lanterns flickered from some stoops.

At the Charter Street Cemetery, city employee Marc Ewart manned the gate as he checked in visitors who had reserved a time slot to walk through the oldest burial ground in Salem. The reservation system is new this year, he said, and only applies to the month of October.

“Tell folks to come in April,” he joked.

The system was implemented to manage foot traffic through the cemetery in response to the growing crowds coming to the city each October, he said.

“Otherwise, people do that,” Ewart said, pointing to the remnants of an old headstone that had been broken at the base.

Advertisement

Nearly 750,000 visitors had descended on Salem between Oct. 1 and last Thursday, an increase of about 5 percent from last year, according to Kate Fox of Destination Salem, the city’s tourism department. Saturdays have seen more than 100,000 visitors in total this season, she said.

This year, the tourism department is using the program Placer.ai to track attendance. Fox said final figures on the total number of visitors this year will be available later this week.

Salem resident Jackie Traynor, 36, who works at the Peabody Essex Museum, spent Sunday competing against her friends in a scavenger hunt across the city. She carried a checklist of things she had to find or witness, like a car being towed or someone dressed in a costume tied to a different holiday. One of her competitors was able to check that one off when they spotted Freddy Ayaala on the common wearing his blood-thirsty bunny mask (Easter).

Traynor said she’s been working in the area for 10 years, but this was her first time venturing into the city to partake in the Halloween celebration.

“This is my first time, and it’s wild,” she said as she took a picture of the “Bewitched” sculpture at Lappin Park.

“It’s really cool to see everybody dressed up and hanging out and partying,” Traynor said. “I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.