Harvard University police issue a warning following four dorm break-ins

The Harvard University Police Department has issued a warning to students following reports of four break-ins and thefts occurring in dorms.

Two of the burglaries happened at Quincy House, one at Adams House, and one at 20 DeWolf St., according to the warning sent out to the Harvard University community from campus police.

Students reported laptops, iPads, Airpods, a backpack, a wallet, cash and other items stolen, police said. The break-ins occurred between 11 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday, police said.