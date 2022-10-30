Harvard University police issue a warning following four dorm break-ins

The Harvard University Police Department has issued a warning to students following reports of four break-ins and thefts occurring in dorms.
Two of the burglaries happened at Quincy House, one at Adams House, and one at 20 DeWolf St., according to the warning sent out to the Harvard University community from campus police.
Students reported laptops, iPads, Airpods, a backpack, a wallet, cash and other items stolen, police said. The break-ins occurred between 11 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday, police said.
In only one of the incidents was a student present at the time of the break-in. Police said the student saw an unknown male open the student’s bedroom door before leaving.
Doors were either unlocked, propped open, or the locking mechanism was disengaged at each of the residences, police said.
Harvard police said it is unclear whether the burglaries are connected. They are advising students to lock their doors and windows, and report suspicious activity.
Harvard police declined to answer further questions Sunday regarding the incidents.
In July, Harvard police also issued a community advisory following three dorm burglaries.
The Harvard University Police Department asks that anyone with information call at 617-495-1796.
Haley Hersey can be reached at haley.hersey@globe.com.