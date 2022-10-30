Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Manchester, N.H.

Tyrese Harris, 22, of Manchester, was arrested around 4 a.m. and charged with two counts of second-degree murder, according to the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.

A man was arrested Sunday in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon in Manchester, N. H. , according to the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.

Officers responded to the area of South Willow and Kaye streets around 3:24 p.m. on Saturdaya after witnesses reported that a man had been shot in the road. They found Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the statement.

Cardakovic was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

Harris is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court, the statement said, but no date has been set.





Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.