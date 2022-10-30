Monday’s Powerball jackpot will hit $1 billion, the second-highest ever

The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1 billion dollars for Monday’s drawing, making it the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and fifth-largest in US history, with an estimated cash option of $497.3 million, officials said.

The Halloween drawing will mark the second time the Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, according to a statement from the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. It will be the fifth time any US lottery has hit $1 billion, with the first time taking place in January 2016, when Powerball reached a world record jackpot with $1.586 billion, according to the statement.