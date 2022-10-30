Monday’s Powerball jackpot will hit $1 billion, the second-highest ever

The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1 billion dollars for Monday’s drawing, making it the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and fifth-largest in US history, with an estimated cash option of $497.3 million, officials said.
The Halloween drawing will mark the second time the Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, according to a statement from the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. It will be the fifth time any US lottery has hit $1 billion, with the first time taking place in January 2016, when Powerball reached a world record jackpot with $1.586 billion, according to the statement.
This upcoming drawing will be the 38th since the last jackpot hit on Aug. 3, the commission said, when a player won $206.9 million on a ticket sold in Pennsylvania . Powerball tickets are $2, and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m, Monday, ahead of the 10:59 p.m. drawing.
Advertisement
“When playing Powerball and other lottery games, we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” said Mark William Bracken, interim executive director of the Massachusetts State Lottery.