Police arrest man, recover loaded gun during Dorchester traffic stop

A 31-year-old man was arrested with a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Dorchester early Sunday morning, according to the Boston Police Department.

Jamaal Marcelle of Dorchester faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said in a statement. He is expected to be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court.

It was unclear Sunday whether Marcelle had retained an attorney.