Police arrest man, recover loaded gun during Dorchester traffic stop

A 31-year-old man was arrested with a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Dorchester early Sunday morning, according to the Boston Police Department.
Jamaal Marcelle of Dorchester faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said in a statement. He is expected to be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court.
It was unclear Sunday whether Marcelle had retained an attorney.
Police stopped a vehicle driven by Marcelle at approximately 2:34 a.m. after the vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Columbia Road and Washington Street in Dorchester, police said. The officers recovered a Keltec 380 with eight rounds of ammunition in the magazine after investigating, according to the statement.
Marcelle was arrested near 63 Washington St., police said.
