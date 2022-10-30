Shawn loves to play all kinds of sports

He is athletic and loves football, soccer, basketball, and lacrosse. Shawn has been able to go on special outings with his peers, including an annual camping trip. He goes to the library weekly with a mentor; as he truly enjoys reading.

Shawn aspires to go to the NFL. He also knows that education is important and wants to go to college or trade school. Shawn is a great student and loves school. Overall, he does well in the school setting and is an active participant in his education.

Legally freed for adoption, Shawn is open to a family of any constellation, including those with older children in the home. He does have contact with his biological family, which will need to be maintained, as he transitions into his new home. Shawn will thrive in a family setting and is hoping that all of the people in his life can be supportive and affirming of his journey towards adulthood. Out-of-state families will be considered, as long as they are open to nurturing his current connections.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. Start the process today and give a waiting child a permanent place to call home.