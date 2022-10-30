In scrutinizing surgeons, consider the quality of the quality metric

Re “Mortality measure for surgery is scrutinized: Does a 30-day threshold affect end-of-life decisions?” (Page A1, Oct. 23): The Spotlight Team’s article raising the issue of abuse by cardiac surgeons of the 30-day mortality measure as a metric of their performance overlooked one aspect: The public and physicians alike feel that quality assessment of physician performance is important and should be transparent, but how accurately does a patient’s survival over 30 days beyond major surgery reflect the quality of a surgeon’s performance?

The article does discuss the apparent rarity of the abuse and that quality assessment is difficult due to the complexity of end-of-life decisions. Two decades ago, much attention was paid to a different metric: average patient length of stay in the hospital by principal diagnosis per physician. I was a professor and chief of neurosurgery at a major academic hospital, but my lengths of stay exceeded the average. What was not fully weighted was that, because of my position and reputation, I was referred the sickest and most difficult cases. How often might the report of a substandard metric indicate that a very good doctor was asked to, and willing to, tackle the more challenging or high-risk cases?