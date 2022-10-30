Will our electoral weaknesses be shored up or exploited?

That’s why the American Civil Liberties Union is prioritizing prodemocracy efforts to shore up weaknesses in our electoral system, including programs to bolster election administration at the local level and ensure that nonpartisanship informs every level of election administration. This year, Massachusetts passed one of the boldest electoral reforms in the Commonwealth’s history, expanding access to the ballot and maximizing electoral integrity.

The Globe deserves credit for its “Under siege: Democracy’s front lines in crisis” series , highlighting the threats and challenges election workers face. Without these dedicated public servants, our electoral infrastructure — indeed, the very principle of free and fair elections — would crumble.

Advertisement

In Georgia and other battleground states, the ACLU has launched campaigns to recruit and train a new generation of poll workers. The result: Approximately 16 percent of Georgia voters in 2020 elections had an ACLU-trained poll worker or deputy registrar at their polling place, and we will double or triple that during the 2022 and 2024 cycles.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The ACLU also is investing in nonpartisan voter education initiatives, including “Know Your Sheriff” and “What a Difference a DA Makes,” so that Massachusetts voters have the information they need to make informed decisions.

These efforts, and initiatives such as the Globe series, are mission-critical for democracy.

Kirsten Mayer

President

ACLU of Massachusetts Board of Directors

Kevin Prussia

Chair

ACLU Foundation of Massachusetts

Boston





The stakes are especially high in this election

With GOP candidates closing the gap in states where Democrats led all summer, it appears that Democrats have pivoted from a single-issue strategy — women’s reproductive rights — to a more broad-based campaign (“Already creaky, election system faces crucible,” Page A1, Oct. 25). Recognizing that the electorate is focused on inflation and crime, the shift seemed prudent. But was it? Is it possible the Democrats were on the right track with a single-issue gambit, but fixated on the wrong concern?

Advertisement

Although polls showed that the perceived deterioration of democracy in America was resonating with a majority of the electorate, Democrats went full throttle on abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June.

Changing course again may be too little, too late, but if Republicans, with their assemblage of election deniers, are voted into office, especially in Congress, democracy may be at risk of collapse, rendering all else subordinate.

Jane Larkin

Tampa





Power, privilege, and being the ‘other’

I want to thank Renée Graham for her Oct. 26 Opinion column, “Democracy is on the line. Don’t count on white women to save it.”

I have been telling people the same thing for years. When friends say they can’t understand how women can “vote against their own interest,” I repeat that they are not voting against their interest. They get power and privilege from being white and all the benefits of being allied with white men.

I stopped checking the box as a white person a number of years ago and now check “other” or “prefer not to answer.” I no longer wanted to be identified with the hatred and bigotry (much of it subliminal) of much of the white population.

Of course, given what’s happening in this country, now I realize that, soon enough, as a Jew I too will no longer be considered white by an ever-growing and increasingly powerful faction of Americans.

Phyllis Bluhm

Roslindale