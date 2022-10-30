Join the discussion: Meet 8-year-old Callie John, the only girl on this Texas football team

MIAMI, Texas — Callie John Calvert, 8, doesn’t feel the need to introduce herself to strangers. She might saunter into an adult conversation holding a pickle-flavored snow cone and begin to hold court about whatever is on her mind — gymnastics, geocaching, unicorns.
Callie John has the distinction of being the only girl on a tackle football team in Miami. Her mother, Erica, was initially hesitant — “Callie John is a girl. Most girls don’t want to play.” — but at the first game of the season, Callie John was a crowd favorite, eliciting cheers every time she trotted onto the field. Even her mom seemed persuaded. “Hit somebody!” she shouted from the bleachers, several times.
Advertisement
Annalisa Quinn can be reached at annalisa.quinn@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @annalisa_quinn.