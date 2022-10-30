Join the discussion: Meet 8-year-old Callie John, the only girl on this Texas football team

MIAMI, Texas — Callie John Calvert, 8, doesn’t feel the need to introduce herself to strangers. She might saunter into an adult conversation holding a pickle-flavored snow cone and begin to hold court about whatever is on her mind — gymnastics, geocaching, unicorns.

Callie John has the distinction of being the only girl on a tackle football team in Miami. Her mother, Erica, was initially hesitant — “Callie John is a girl. Most girls don’t want to play.” — but at the first game of the season, Callie John was a crowd favorite, eliciting cheers every time she trotted onto the field. Even her mom seemed persuaded. “Hit somebody!” she shouted from the bleachers, several times.