Celtics rely on defense and timely 3-pointers, and other observations from win over Wizards

The Celtics led by as many as 25 points and never trailed, as they wiped away their two-game losing streak before it could become a legitimate concern. Jaylen Brown had 24 points and 10 rebounds and Jayson Tatum and Malcolm Brogdon added 23 points apiece. Tatum and Brown did most of their damage at the start, when they combined to score their team’s first 23 points.

The Celtics’ 112-94 win against the Wizards at TD Garden on Sunday was reminiscent of the second half of last season, when Boston relied on its defense, poured in timely 3-pointers, and needed little time to turn close games into romps.

Wizards star Bradley Beal missed his first 12 shots before finishing the game by making four in a row, but by that time his team had mostly been flattened. The Wizards made just 38.1 percent of their shots and 21.9 percent of their 3-pointers, an encouraging outing for a Boston defense that has had some flaws so far.

Observations from the game:

▪ Before the game, Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. talked about the importance of making life difficult for Tatum and Brown. Then the first quarter started and it seemed that message did not reach the Wizards. On Boston’s first play, Tatum faced no resistance on a clean catch-and-shoot from the top of the key. With that early boost of confidence in his pocket, he calmly pulled up for a 3-pointer from the left arc on the next trip. Brown got involved by attacking for a pair of layups, and the duo combined to score Boston’s first 23 points. In fact, no other Celtic attempted a shot until Marcus Smart flipped a layup at the rim with 4:07 left in the first.

▪ The Celtics went 10 deep in the opening quarter, with Payton Pritchard getting a rare look. Pritchard, who had bright moments in the second half of last season, has been out of coach Joe Mazzulla’s rotation. Sunday’s opportunity did not last long, though, as Pritchard took one shot during his meager two-minute stint. Forwards Noah Vonleh and Blake Griffin did not play in the first half. The decision probably had something to do with Washington’s lack of power in the paint.

▪ For the second game in a row, center Luke Kornet tried contesting a 3-pointer despite being nowhere near the shooter. This time, the 7-foot-2-inch center jumped and extended his arms as he stood about 15 feet away from Kyle Kuzma’s attempt at the right arc. Kornet used this tactic in the first quarter of Boston’s loss to the Cavaliers on Friday and said his goal in these situations is to briefly block the shooter’s view of the hoop. For what it’s worth, opponents are unofficially 0-3 shooting in these situations.

▪ Sam Hauser had a rare airball on a first-half 3-point attempt, but he continues to make the case for meaningful minutes. He started Sunday’s game 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, and his quick release and high-arcing shot have been a nice pairing thus far.

▪ With Tatum and Brown cooling down, Brogdon made sure the Celtics’ lead would never really be in danger in the third quarter. He has a knack for doing what a play calls for, whether using his size and speed to attack for a layup, or pushing the pace to ignite offense for others. He scored 16 of his 23 points in the second half.

▪ Tatum and Brown entered the night third and sixth in the NBA, respectively, in minutes per game. This lopsided game looked like a great chance to get both players some extra rest. So it was a bit surprising to see both players check back in with Boston leading by 20 points and less than seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.