Dustin Johnson follows up individual title with team crown, raising his first-year LIV Tour earnings to $35 million

The victory capped a monster earnings year for Johnson, by far the biggest money winner in the first year of Saudi-funded LIV. Including his $18 million for winning the season-long individual title, Johnson finished with $35,637,767.

Johnson drove the green on the 370-yard par-4 16th to set up an easy birdie that provided a bit of breathing room, Patrick Reed birdied his last hole to put their squad ahead for good, and 4Aces GC captured the season-ending LIV Golf team championship at Trump National Doral in Florida on Sunday by one shot over Cameron Smith and Punch GC.

Dustin Johnson watched the final putt of his season roll in, pumped his right fist and waited for the party to begin. Another big celebration. Another big check, too.

Johnson (70), Reed (70), Talor Gooch (71), and Pat Perez (70) were a combined 7-under-par 281 and split the $16 million.

Cameron Smith (65), Matt Jones (70), Wade Ormsby (73), and Marc Leishman (74) finished at 6 under, splitting $8 million. Smash GC — Brooks Koepka (74), Peter Uihlein (75), Jason Kokrak (68), and Chase Koepka (75) — ended 4 over and split $6 million.

Stinger GC, the South African team of Louis Oosthuizen (71), Charl Schwartzel (71), Hennie du Plessis (76), and Branden Grace (80), finished at 10 over and split $4 million.

Seamus Power scored a one-shot victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Andy Lyons/Getty

PGA: Power wins in Bermuda

Seamus Power did enough right and left all the mistakes to PGA Tour rookie Ben Griffin to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton for his second tour title.

Power took the lead for good with a 25-foot birdie putt at the 14th. A bogey on the final hole gave the Irishman a 1-under-par 70 and a one-shot victory over Thomas Detry, who earlier had holed a bunker shot on the 18th for birdie and a 67.

But it was Griffin who had the best chance.

Just more than a year after Griffin was working as a loan officer, he had a shot at winning on the PGA Tour and going to the Masters. He started the back nine at Port Royal with back-to-back birdies, putting him at 5 under for the day and with a two-shot lead over Power.

And then it all fell apart. Griffin bogeyed four straight holes, followed by a double bogey on the par-3 16th that effectively ended his chances.

The turning point came at the 14th when Griffin hooked his tee shot, had to take a penalty drop and make his third straight bogey, while Power holed his birdie putt for a two-shot swing and his first lead of the day.

Power was the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 48 in the world. The victory moves him to No. 32.

European Tour: Smith earns first win in five years

Jordan Smith led from start to finish to win the Portugal Masters in Vilamoura for his first European tour victory in more than five years.

Smith shot an 8-under-par 63 to finish the tournament at 30 under. The Englishman ended three shots ahead of Gavin Green, who was trying to give Malaysia its first European tour win.

Smith’s winning total was one better than the European tour record set by Ernie Els at the 2003 Johnnie Walker Classic, but due to preferred lies this week, Smith’s score will not count in the record book.

Smith had two runner-up finishes this season, but had not won on the European tour since earning his first victory in 2017.