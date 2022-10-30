Eagles steamroll cross-state rival Steelers to reach 7-0

Pittsburgh (2-6) offered no resistance this time once Hurts and Brown turned the Linc into their own pitch-and-catch playground.

Brown had six receptions for 156 yards. The Eagles are 7-0 for the second time in franchise history and first since 2004, when Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens led them to the Super Bowl. In that season, the Eagles were denied an 8-0 start with a loss to the Steelers.

Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes to A.J Brown in the first half and finished with 285 yards and four TDs overall as the undefeated Eagles raced past the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, 35-13, on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Rookie Kenny Pickett showed more short-term growing pains for the Steelers and was 25 of 38 for 191 yards and an interception. Wide receiver Chase Claypool threw a 1-yard pass to fullback Derek Watt on a trick play in the first quarter for Pittsburgh’s only touchdown.

The World Series banner went up across the street outside Citizens Bank Park — the Phillies and Houston Astros are 1-1 headed into Game 3 Monday in Philly — and it’s suddenly the point in the NFL season where it’s time to stamp the Eagles as Super Bowl favorites.

These are intoxicating times for Philly sports fans and Brown became the latest star to deliver them a few more memorable October moments.

Make it three in the first half.

Brown might still be scoring and taunting in Tennessee had the Titans not felt in the spring his asking price for an extension was too high. Once they decided they didn’t want to pay Brown, he was traded during the draft. The Eagles gave him a $100 million, four-year contract with $57 million guaranteed upon completing the trade.

No buyer’s remorse yet.

Brown became the first receiver since Tennessee’s Drew Bennett in 2004 with three receiving touchdowns of 25-plus yards in the first half. Hurts hit Brown from 39, 27, and 29 yards for a 21-10 halftime lead.

Brown made an over-the-shoulder grab in the end zone for the third score as Pittsburgh defenders Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ahkello Witherspoon collided with each other. Brown then pointed at each fallen foe as the crowd roared. He was hit with a taunting penalty, but well worth the 15 yards for a little fun.

Their first TD might have been the most impressive. Brown went up to catch the 39-yard heave and won a battle for the ball with Fitzpatrick, who pounded the turf in frustration.

Hurts caught Brown in stride for the second touchdown as the speedy receiver outran cornerback Arthur Maulet.

Brown had his best game in his short Eagles tenure, topping the 155 yards he had in the season opener against Detroit. He had only two touchdowns entering the game.

One knock on the Eagles this season was their second-half slowdowns. They had scored only four second-half touchdowns and were shut out after halftime against Minnesota and Washington.

Hurts waved off those concerns whith a 39-yard TD pass to Zach Pascal in the third for a 28-10 lead.

The only player with more than four TD passes of 25-plus yards or more in a single game since 1980 was Hall of Famer Dan Marino, who had five in Week 1 of 1994 against the Patriots.

Hurts almost matched Marino in the fourth quarter, but Brown was tripped up at the 11 on a 43-yard pass. No worries. Miles Sanders rushed for the touchdown on the next play.

Falcons 37, Panthers 34 (ot) — Younghoe Koo booted a 41-yard field goal in overtime for Atlanta (4-4) after Carolina (2-6) missed two kicks that could’ve won it. The teams combined for three touchdowns in the final 3:06 of regulation, the last when D.J. Moore hauled in a 62-yard touchdown heave from P.J. Walker with 12 seconds remaining to tie it at 34. But Moore ripped off his helmet during a raucous celebration, resulting in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that pushed the extra point to a 48-yard attempt; Eddy Piñeiro pulled it left. Carolina had another chance to win in OT after C.J. Henderson returned an interception 54 yards to the Falcons 20, but Piñeiro yanked another kick left from 32 yards out. Marcus Mariota threw three touchdown passes as Atlanta stayed atop the NFC South.

Cowboys 49, Bears 29 — Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Micah Parsons returned a fumble for his first NFL score, and host Dallas (6-2) made it 2-for-2 in a four-game stretch against the NFC North. Tony Pollard ran for 131 yards and three TDs with Ezekiel Elliott sidelined by a right knee injury. Justin Fields threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score, rallying Chicago (3-5) within five after trailing, 28-7, but they had already given the momentum back when the young quarterback jumped over Parsons rather than touching him down after Parsons recovered David Montgomery’s fumble in the third quarter. The Cowboys scored touchdowns on their first four possessions for the first time since 2014.

Vikings 34, Cardinals 26 — In Minneapolis, Za’Darius Smith had three sacks to help Minnesota (6-1) hang on against Kyler Murray for its fifth consecutive victory. Dalvin Cook rushed for a season-high 111 yards and a touchdown and Kirk Cousins passed for two scores and ran for another. Murray passed for 326 yards and a season-high three touchdowns for Arizona (3-5), but he threw two second-half interceptions. The Vikings went 31 yards in four plays for a touchdown after the first one, a dangerous heave by Murray under pressure from his own end zone. DeAndre Hopkins had 12 catches for 159 yards in his second game back from suspension.

Broncos 21, Jaguars 17 — Melvin Gordon scored early in the second half, and Latavius Murray took it in from 2 yards late in the fourth quarter to help Denver (3-5) snap a four-game losing streak, beating Jacksonville (2-6) in London. Russell Wilson looked rusty early, but led two go-ahead scoring drives in the second half on his return from a hamstring injury. He finished 18 for 30 for 252 yards with a touchdown and interception. The Broncos erased a 10-point deficit on Jerry Jeudy’s 6-yard touchdown reception in the first half and Gordon’s 1-yard run to complete a 98-yard scoring drive. The Jaguars lost their fifth consecutive game despite a career day from Travis Etienne, who carried 24 times for 156 yards and a touchdown. Etienne scored on a 1-yard plunge to give Jacksonville a 17-14 lead with 3:54 to play.