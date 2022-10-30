EMass football: Methuen’s Drew Eason completed 19 of 20 passes for 393 yards and 3 TDs to highlight Players of the Week

Division 1
Lincoln Beal and Scott Brown, Andover — The sensational seniors were at it again in a 42-21 Merrimack Valley win at Tewksbury. Beal carried 14 times for 160 yards and four touchdowns while Brown rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown, adding a 17-yard touchdown pass.
Drew Eason, Methuen — The senior went 19 for 20 with 393 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception during a 42-28 Merrimack Valley win over North Andover. Eason hit his younger brother, Shane, for an 88-yard touchdown to put the game away in the third quarter.
Blake Hebert, Central Catholic — It was another efficient day for the junior quarterback, who completed 10-of-11 passes for 117 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-8 win over Barnstable.
Malachi Johnson, Taunton — The Tigers scored their first Hockomock League win with a 28-14 victory at Attleboro, and their senior tailback paved the way with 26 carries for 238 yards and two touchdowns.
Brody Rice, BC High — The 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns, adding 65 receiving yards and another touchdown in a 33-26 win over Malden Catholic. Rice also had four pass breakups at cornerback.
Division 2
Bryan Ferreira, Woburn — In a 28-6 Middlesex win over Belmont, the junior back rushed for 244 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, raising his season total to 1,351 yards in eight games.
Carson Harwood and Datrell Jones, Catholic Memorial — One of the state’s best senior running back tandems, Jones (12 carries, 120 yards, 2 TDs) and Harwood (19 carries, 127 yards, TD) led the Knights’ ground game in a 41-34 victory over Catholic Conference rival Xaverian.
Jhamir Mercedat, Cambridge — The junior playmaker amassed 225 total yards of offense, including four rushing touchdowns and a receiving TD to help the Falcons hold off Boston Latin for a 62-50 victory in a Dual County League shootout.
Kaden Silton, Westford Academy— Making his first varsity start, the freshman quarterback completed 14-of-18 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to adding a rushing score, to propel the Grey Ghosts to a 37-7 Dual County League win over Wayland.
Cooper Tarantino, Lincoln-Sudbury — The junior signal-caller got it done with his arm and legs, passing for 192 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 113 yards and a score to lead the Warriors to a 22-17 win over Dual County League rival Waltham.
Division 3
Greg Berthiaume, North Attleborough — The senior shouldered the load for the 17th-ranked Red Rocketeers in a 24-14 upset victory over No. 2 King Philip in Hockomock League play, racking up 185 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. He had a 6-yard score in the second quarter to help North Attleborough pull even and a 55-yard burst to seal the deal in the fourth quarter.
JT Green, Billerica — The 16th-ranked Indians finished the regular season unbeaten thanks in large part to the senior quarterback, who rushed for 179 yards on 12 carries and a score, in addition to passing for 201 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-12 Merrimack Valley win over Haverhill.
Casious Johnson, Plymouth South — While the 20th-ranked Panthers clinched the Patriot League Fisher Division title with a 28-21 win over Scituate, the junior totaled 191 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on 25 carries, including a 20-yard score to open the second half and a 23-yard score later in the third, which stood as the winner.
Owen McHugh, Milton — The senior threw for 128 yards, including a 6-yard passing score, rushed one in himself from 5-yards out and had a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown for the 13th-ranked Wildcats in a 28-7 Bay State win over Natick.
Javin Willis, Wakefield — In a 45-0 Middlesex win over Wilmington to cap an 8-0 regular season, the senior quarterback threw touchdown passes of 89, 42, 25, and 49 yards.
Division 4
Joseph Brightman, Greater New Bedford – The senior tailback scored in the final minute to lift the Bears to a thrilling 27-21 victory over Dighton-Rehoboth.
Richie Fedele, Bedford – The senior rushed for three touchdowns, shining alongside quarterback Eric Miles as the Buccaneers cruised past Newton South, 49-13.
Collin Govoni, Falmouth – With help from offensive linemen John Alves, Bruce Pimental, Roger Bowman, Brady Garcia, and Thomas Richardson, the junior racked up 19 carries for 161 yards. He added a 2-point conversion as the Clippers outlasted Sandwich, 16-12, to capture their first league title since 2018.
Isaiah Robinson, Nauset – The sophomore returned a kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown and reeled in a 25-yard TD pass as the Warriors pulled away from Carver, 38-20. Robinson caught five passes for 100 yards and also broke up two passes.
Division 5
Caleb Caceres, Shawsheen — The junior rushed nine times for 89 yards and three touchdowns (30, 4, and 38 yards), adding a fourth touchdown on a 21-yard reception in a 41-16 Commonwealth win over Whittier.
Bryce Leaman, Bishop Fenwick — The junior completed 20 of 30 passes for 313 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-25 Catholic Central League win over Stang.
TJ Lett, Martha’s Vineyard — The senior took over the Vineyarders’ offense, rushing for both touchdowns and earning new coach Tony Mottola his first win in the Island Cup with a 14-13 victory over Nantucket.
Ryan McGuire, North Reading — The senior caught a touchdown pass of 29 yards and returned two punts (52 and 55 yards) for touchdowns in a 54-16 Cape Ann win over Hamilton-Wenham.
Division 6
David Brown Jr., St. Mary’s — The senior racked up 253 yards and five TDs (61, 52, 12, 14, and 5 yards) on 16 attempts to boost the Spartans at least a share of the Catholic Central League crown with a 35-19 win over Archbishop Williams.
Jack Duffy, Cardinal Spellman — The senior rushed for three touchdowns and added a 14-yard touchdown pass in a 34-6 Catholic Central win over Arlington Catholic.
Derek Fitzgerald, Norwell — The senior punched in touchdowns of 4, 6, and 2 yards, propelling the Clippers to a 32-15 South Shore triumph over Abington.
Michael Moriarty, Rockland — The senior tossed four first-half touchdowns to stake the Bulldogs to a big lead in a 48-12 victory over Saugus.
Division 7
Will Arsenault, Aiden Donovan, Daniel Hutchings, Brady Nash and Kyle Palen, Amesbury — The offensive line created huge holes all night long for a 44-carry, 424-yard, 5-touchdown performance in a 46-6 Cape Ann win over Pentucket on Friday night.
Dillon Chapman, Monomoy — The sophomore rumbled for two scores on the ground while also returning an interception to the house to lead Monomoy to a 48-18 victory over Wareham.
Marquis Dobay-Lindsay, Holbrook/Avon — The senior workhorse came blazing out of the backfield for 207 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries as he lifted the Bulldogs to a 30-8 win over Bourne.
Montavius Zollarcoffer, O’Bryant — For the second straight week, Zollarcoffer was the primary contributor for the Tigers. He put up 140 all-purpose yards, hauling in a 7-yard score and scampering for an 88-yard TD in a 24-0 win over Minuteman.
Division 8
Connor Buchmann, Nashoba Valley Tech —The senior had two touchdowns — a 25- and 6-yard touchdown runs — in an 18-16 win over previously unbeaten Old Colony.
Todd Egan, South Shore — The junior totaled 125 yards, a touchdown, and a two-point conversion rush in a 16-8 win over Southeastern.
John Gianibas, Hull — In a 26-6 win over St. John Paul II, the senior had eight carries for 62 yards and three touchdowns.
Sahmir Morales, Brighton — Despite battling the flu, the senior still had five passing touchdowns in a 40-26 win over Latin Academy, leading the Bengals to a Boston City League title.
Preps
Bo MacCormack, BB&N — The sophomore from Westford dominated in a low-scoring game, rumbling for 210 yards and a touchdown in a 14-0 ISL win over Belmont Hill.
Joe McCauley Jr., Dexter Southfield — The junior racked up 262 yards, including touchdown passes of 70, 30, and 60 yards, in a 38-20 victory over Greenwich in Connecticut.
Darnell Pierre, Brooks — The junior piled up 218 yards and four touchdowns on the ground and added an 18-yard TD catch in a 49-20 ISL victory over St. George’s.
Max Stevelman, Rivers — The junior passed for four touchdowns in the first half — two from midfield — to create a comfortable early lead in a 44-0 triumph over Middlesex.
Compiled by Ethan Fuller, Trevor Hass, Brad Joyal, Cam Kerry, Jake Levin, Lenny Rowe, Eamonn Ryan, and AJ Traub.