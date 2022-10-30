EMass football: Methuen’s Drew Eason completed 19 of 20 passes for 393 yards and 3 TDs to highlight Players of the Week

Drew Eason, Methuen — The senior went 19 for 20 with 393 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception during a 42-28 Merrimack Valley win over North Andover. Eason hit his younger brother, Shane, for an 88-yard touchdown to put the game away in the third quarter.

Lincoln Beal and Scott Brown, Andover — The sensational seniors were at it again in a 42-21 Merrimack Valley win at Tewksbury. Beal carried 14 times for 160 yards and four touchdowns while Brown rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown, adding a 17-yard touchdown pass.

Blake Hebert, Central Catholic — It was another efficient day for the junior quarterback, who completed 10-of-11 passes for 117 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-8 win over Barnstable.

Malachi Johnson, Taunton — The Tigers scored their first Hockomock League win with a 28-14 victory at Attleboro, and their senior tailback paved the way with 26 carries for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

Brody Rice, BC High — The 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns, adding 65 receiving yards and another touchdown in a 33-26 win over Malden Catholic. Rice also had four pass breakups at cornerback.

Catholic Memorial's Datrell Jones needed just 12 carries to rush for 120 yards and two scores. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Division 2

Bryan Ferreira, Woburn — In a 28-6 Middlesex win over Belmont, the junior back rushed for 244 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, raising his season total to 1,351 yards in eight games.

Carson Harwood and Datrell Jones, Catholic Memorial — One of the state’s best senior running back tandems, Jones (12 carries, 120 yards, 2 TDs) and Harwood (19 carries, 127 yards, TD) led the Knights’ ground game in a 41-34 victory over Catholic Conference rival Xaverian.

Jhamir Mercedat, Cambridge — The junior playmaker amassed 225 total yards of offense, including four rushing touchdowns and a receiving TD to help the Falcons hold off Boston Latin for a 62-50 victory in a Dual County League shootout.

Kaden Silton, Westford Academy— Making his first varsity start, the freshman quarterback completed 14-of-18 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to adding a rushing score, to propel the Grey Ghosts to a 37-7 Dual County League win over Wayland.

Cooper Tarantino, Lincoln-Sudbury — The junior signal-caller got it done with his arm and legs, passing for 192 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 113 yards and a score to lead the Warriors to a 22-17 win over Dual County League rival Waltham.

Owen McHugh scored every which way for Milton, finding the end zone on a run, a pass and an interception return. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Division 3

Greg Berthiaume, North Attleborough — The senior shouldered the load for the 17th-ranked Red Rocketeers in a 24-14 upset victory over No. 2 King Philip in Hockomock League play, racking up 185 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. He had a 6-yard score in the second quarter to help North Attleborough pull even and a 55-yard burst to seal the deal in the fourth quarter.

JT Green, Billerica — The 16th-ranked Indians finished the regular season unbeaten thanks in large part to the senior quarterback, who rushed for 179 yards on 12 carries and a score, in addition to passing for 201 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-12 Merrimack Valley win over Haverhill.

Casious Johnson, Plymouth South — While the 20th-ranked Panthers clinched the Patriot League Fisher Division title with a 28-21 win over Scituate, the junior totaled 191 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on 25 carries, including a 20-yard score to open the second half and a 23-yard score later in the third, which stood as the winner.

Owen McHugh, Milton — The senior threw for 128 yards, including a 6-yard passing score, rushed one in himself from 5-yards out and had a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown for the 13th-ranked Wildcats in a 28-7 Bay State win over Natick.

Javin Willis, Wakefield — In a 45-0 Middlesex win over Wilmington to cap an 8-0 regular season, the senior quarterback threw touchdown passes of 89, 42, 25, and 49 yards.

Division 4

Joseph Brightman, Greater New Bedford – The senior tailback scored in the final minute to lift the Bears to a thrilling 27-21 victory over Dighton-Rehoboth.

Richie Fedele, Bedford – The senior rushed for three touchdowns, shining alongside quarterback Eric Miles as the Buccaneers cruised past Newton South, 49-13.

Collin Govoni, Falmouth – With help from offensive linemen John Alves, Bruce Pimental, Roger Bowman, Brady Garcia, and Thomas Richardson, the junior racked up 19 carries for 161 yards. He added a 2-point conversion as the Clippers outlasted Sandwich, 16-12, to capture their first league title since 2018.

Isaiah Robinson, Nauset – The sophomore returned a kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown and reeled in a 25-yard TD pass as the Warriors pulled away from Carver, 38-20. Robinson caught five passes for 100 yards and also broke up two passes.

Bishop Fenwick quarterback Bryce Leaman had himself a day, tossing five touchdown passes. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Division 5

Caleb Caceres, Shawsheen — The junior rushed nine times for 89 yards and three touchdowns (30, 4, and 38 yards), adding a fourth touchdown on a 21-yard reception in a 41-16 Commonwealth win over Whittier.

Bryce Leaman, Bishop Fenwick — The junior completed 20 of 30 passes for 313 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-25 Catholic Central League win over Stang.

TJ Lett, Martha’s Vineyard — The senior took over the Vineyarders’ offense, rushing for both touchdowns and earning new coach Tony Mottola his first win in the Island Cup with a 14-13 victory over Nantucket.

Ryan McGuire, North Reading — The senior caught a touchdown pass of 29 yards and returned two punts (52 and 55 yards) for touchdowns in a 54-16 Cape Ann win over Hamilton-Wenham.

David Brown turned 16 carries into five touchdowns as St. Mary's clinched at least a share of the Catholic Central League title. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Division 6

David Brown Jr., St. Mary’s — The senior racked up 253 yards and five TDs (61, 52, 12, 14, and 5 yards) on 16 attempts to boost the Spartans at least a share of the Catholic Central League crown with a 35-19 win over Archbishop Williams.

Jack Duffy, Cardinal Spellman — The senior rushed for three touchdowns and added a 14-yard touchdown pass in a 34-6 Catholic Central win over Arlington Catholic.

Derek Fitzgerald, Norwell — The senior punched in touchdowns of 4, 6, and 2 yards, propelling the Clippers to a 32-15 South Shore triumph over Abington.

Michael Moriarty, Rockland — The senior tossed four first-half touchdowns to stake the Bulldogs to a big lead in a 48-12 victory over Saugus.

Division 7

Will Arsenault, Aiden Donovan, Daniel Hutchings, Brady Nash and Kyle Palen, Amesbury — The offensive line created huge holes all night long for a 44-carry, 424-yard, 5-touchdown performance in a 46-6 Cape Ann win over Pentucket on Friday night.

Dillon Chapman, Monomoy — The sophomore rumbled for two scores on the ground while also returning an interception to the house to lead Monomoy to a 48-18 victory over Wareham.

Marquis Dobay-Lindsay, Holbrook/Avon — The senior workhorse came blazing out of the backfield for 207 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries as he lifted the Bulldogs to a 30-8 win over Bourne.

Montavius Zollarcoffer, O’Bryant — For the second straight week, Zollarcoffer was the primary contributor for the Tigers. He put up 140 all-purpose yards, hauling in a 7-yard score and scampering for an 88-yard TD in a 24-0 win over Minuteman.

John Gianibas rushed for just 62 yards, but found the end zone three times against St. John Paul II. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Division 8

Connor Buchmann, Nashoba Valley Tech —The senior had two touchdowns — a 25- and 6-yard touchdown runs — in an 18-16 win over previously unbeaten Old Colony.

Todd Egan, South Shore — The junior totaled 125 yards, a touchdown, and a two-point conversion rush in a 16-8 win over Southeastern.

John Gianibas, Hull — In a 26-6 win over St. John Paul II, the senior had eight carries for 62 yards and three touchdowns.

Sahmir Morales, Brighton — Despite battling the flu, the senior still had five passing touchdowns in a 40-26 win over Latin Academy, leading the Bengals to a Boston City League title.

Bo MacCormack supplied all the offense BB&N needed to beat Belmont Hill, rushing for 210 yards and a score. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Preps

Bo MacCormack, BB&N — The sophomore from Westford dominated in a low-scoring game, rumbling for 210 yards and a touchdown in a 14-0 ISL win over Belmont Hill.

Joe McCauley Jr., Dexter Southfield — The junior racked up 262 yards, including touchdown passes of 70, 30, and 60 yards, in a 38-20 victory over Greenwich in Connecticut.

Darnell Pierre, Brooks — The junior piled up 218 yards and four touchdowns on the ground and added an 18-yard TD catch in a 49-20 ISL victory over St. George’s.

Max Stevelman, Rivers — The junior passed for four touchdowns in the first half — two from midfield — to create a comfortable early lead in a 44-0 triumph over Middlesex.

Compiled by Ethan Fuller, Trevor Hass, Brad Joyal, Cam Kerry, Jake Levin, Lenny Rowe, Eamonn Ryan, and AJ Traub.



