How Bridgewater-Raynham football turned its season around after being outscored 77-0 in its first two games

October has been full of treats for B-R, which shook off a 1-3 start and turned its season around with four straight victories, including a 36-14 nonleague win over Middleborough on Friday that Pacheco labeled the team’s best game of the season.

With only 12 seniors, B-R coach Lou Pacheco felt it was only a matter of time before his Trojans found their stride.

“During the four games, we just kept getting a little better and a little better,” Pacheco said. “Then the best game we’ve played this year, finally, was the Middleborough game. We certainly weren’t perfect, but it was our best-played game.

Advertisement

“We really kept the penalties down and didn’t have any huge mental errors and we played hard, so when you put all that together it was a good time to play our best game.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Pacheco and the Trojans hope the Middleborough win will propel the team into the top 16 in Division 2 and a spot in the state tournament. B-R entered Friday ranked 17th in the Division 2 power rankings with an 8.64 rating.

Regardless of whether the team makes the postseason, the four-game win streak secured a berth in the Southeast Conference championship game against Brockton at Fenway Park on Nov. 23.

The driving force behind the turnaround has been Dawson DuBose, a 5-foot-9-inch, 186-pound junior running back who has at least 175 rushing yards and two touchdowns in four straight games.

DuBose has been at his best the past two weeks. He rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the first half of a 37-0 rout of Dartmouth on Oct. 20 before rumbling for 248 yards and two scores against Middleborough.

“He’s just the commensurate hard-working athlete,” Pacheco said. “There aren’t many running backs at any high school or any level that don’t come out of the game. He stays in on every offensive snap we have, and that’s a testament to him and how tough he is. He’s carrying the ball 30-plus times per game and we’re playing some really good defenses.”

Advertisement

Paving the way for DuBose have been junior fullback Ryan Catino, senior offensive tackles Nathan Leach and Cam Davidson, junior guards Declan Fahy and Joey Forziati, junior center Myles Beckett, and junior tight end Amin Abbassi.

“When I’m out there, I just do it for the guys,” DuBose said. “Some of the linemen in front of me are going both ways, so I think, ‘Hey, I’m only going one way and these guys are still on the field and going both ways, why can’t I do what I do?’ I do it for them and I just keep going.”

The Trojans haven't asked junior quarterback Declan Byrne to air it out this year, but he's kept the offense churning. DebeeTlumacki

Among DuBose’s biggest supporters is junior quarterback Declan Byrne, who Pacheco said embodies the team’s unselfish approach.

“He could probably play quarterback wherever and get to throw the ball 40 times a game, he’s asked to do a lot less here,” Pacheco said. “We put him under the gun — we ask him to make big throws in big situations — but he doesn’t throw the ball as much as I’m sure he’d love to. But every time Dawson scores, he’s the first one running down there to congratulate him.”

B-R’s turnaround hasn’t only been a product of scoring points, however. After coughing up a combined 77 points in its first two games, the team allowed just 12.5 points per game during its four-game win streak.

Advertisement

Pacheco credits his defensive line — Beckett and senior Logan Denune at end, Leach and senior Chris Hogg at tackle — for anchoring the team’s 4-3 defense.

“Our front four are all all-league wrestlers,” Pacheco said. “It’s funny because they’re all wrestlers but none of them are heavyweight wrestlers, so they’re very undersized, but you can’t make them tired because they’re wrestlers and all they do is run.”

As B-R awaits its postseason fate on Monday morning, Pacheco feels his team has shown enough to qualify.

“I’m not saying that we’re a home top-eight seed, but with the teams that we played and our record, I don’t know how we’re not in the top 16,” he said. “If we did sneak in at 16, we’d get Milford again, which would be fun to get a redo.”

Extra points

▪ In its 36-0 win over Roxbury Prep Friday night, TechBoston (6-1) did not don its typical black and red uniforms, but instead wore red and white with “Dorchester” written across the front.

It was the school’s first homecoming game, and coach Raul Brown wanted to honor former Dorchester Bears coach Rich Moran, who hired Brown eight years ago.

“We are the only public school that actually plays football games in Dorchester,” Brown said. “I wanted to show homage to Coach Moran and the alumni that started it all.”

Advertisement

▪ Greater Lawrence scored a 15-6 upset win over previously unbeaten Lowell Catholic (7-1) Friday night to open the door for Hull to snare the top seed in the Division 8 bracket, and the Pirates (8-0) capitalized with a 26-6 win at St. John Paul II on Saturday. Hull entered the season finale with a 5.35 rating, trailing Lowell Catholic’s 6.02 rating.

▪ The final unbeaten team in the Independent School League fell when Milton Academy topped St. Sebastian’s, 20-13, on Friday. The Arrows (5-1) are now locked in a three-way tie atop the ISL-7 with Lawrence Academy (5-1) and Governor’s Academy (5-1), with two-time defending league champion Milton Academy (4-2) still in the picture. There are two weeks remaining in the ISL season.

▪ An officiating mistake might have played a role in Catholic Memorial’s dramatic 41-34 win over Xaverian Saturday. Trailing 34-33 in the waning minutes, the Knights faced third and 10 at the Hawks’ 44-yard line. Xaverian senior Anthony Busa was flagged for targeting a defenseless receiver and ejected, resulting in a 15-yard penalty. The officials spotted the ball at the 19-yard line instead of the 29-yard line, and CM scored the go-ahead touchdown two plays later on a 20-yard touchdown pass from JC Petrongolo to George Mather.

▪ With senior quarterback Sahmir Morales battling through the flu, Brighton defeated Latin Academy, 40-26, to snatch the BCL title away from the Dragons . . . Martha’s Vineyard topped Nantucket, 14-13, to secure the Island Cup behind a pair of touchdown runs from quarterback T.J. Lett. It was a battle of first-year coaches with Vineyarders coach Tony Mottola scoring the win over new Nantucket coach Tim Psaradelis . . . Somerville snapped a 26-game losing streak with a 29-0 win over Chelsea Friday . . . Masconomet coach Gavin Monagle won his 100th game in a 7-0 NEC victory over Swampscott. Owen Barrett had the game’s lone score, a 1-yard plunge in the second quarter.

Advertisement

Correspondents Eamonn Ryan and Nate Weitzer contributed to this story.