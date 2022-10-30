Jets thought they had a pick-6 and a 17-3 lead, but Patriots survived because of a game-changing call

Bill Belichick’s Patriots won their 13th straight game against the Jets, 22-17, to even their season record at 4-4. In the process, the HC of the NEP took sole possession of second place on the career wins list with 325. Only the late Don Shula (347) has more.

They went home early all on their own.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Jets launched a campaign last week to urge their fans to get their fannies in the seats early for Sunday’s key tilt with the archrival Patriots.

As soon as Nick Folk sailed his fifth field goal through the uprights to give the Patriots a 22-10 lead early in the fourth, many of the MetLife Maniacs were sailing toward the Garden State Parkway.

Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in last year’s draft, was abysmal, throwing three interceptions, including a pair of momentum-thwarting throws in the second half.

The Patriots were boosted by a seismic shift in momentum when an apparent Mac Jones pick-6 was nullified by a roughing-the-passer call.

A Ja’Whaun Bentley interception gave New England the ball at Jets’ 43 but just two plays later Jones made a horrible decision to throw into double coverage and Michael Carter II snatched and ran 84 yards for the touchdown that would have given his club a 17-3 lead late in the first half.

As the Jets sideline celebrated, Jones made the slow walk toward his own. Few seemed to notice the flags on the turf. John Franklin-Myers was whistled for his handling of Jones.

Folk hit a 42-yard field goal and the Patriots headed to the locker room trailing by just 10-6.

The visitors built on that moment by scoring their lone touchdown on the opening drive of the second half (Jones to Jakobi Meyers from 5 yards on fourth and 1) for a 13-10 lead that felt larger.

Though there was plenty of football to be played, the Jets never really recovered from the pick-6 that wasn’t.

Wilson threw two more interceptions, Folk kicked three more field goals, and New York didn’t sniff the end zone again until there was two minutes left.

McCourty has a day

Jersey Boy Devin McCourty snagged both of Wilson’s second-half interceptions. The 13-year veteran perennial team captain has 33 career picks, the most by any active NFL player.

“He’s one of the best to ever do it back there,’’ said fellow safety Jabrill Peppers. “That’s just Dev being Dev. He does an excellent job of reading the quarterback.’’

McCourty has 39 total takeaways, fourth on the Patriots’ all-time list behind Raymond Clayborn (44), Fred Marion (42), and Ty Law (40).

“I’ll say one thing, I’m just old,’’ said McCourty with a smile. “Year 13, anything I can do to help this team win, to teach young guys about the culture of winning is why I’m still playing and it was fun to be a part of that today, making some plays.’’

Wilson was rattled

In the same stadium where the Patriots defense once made Sam Darnold see ghosts, they sure seemed to spook Wilson.

The combination of pressure from the front seven and blanket coverage from the secondary forced Wilson off his spot often. Peppers said the Patriots disguised their looks frequently and it was apparent Wilson was discombobulated.

“We could just tell, you know, we were rattling him. He was just kind of throwing up balls for grabs,’’ said Peppers. “You know, once he got off his first look, he was kind of scrambling back there.’’

Offensive line an issue

It wasn’t an easy afternoon for Jones, either. The second-year signal-caller was hit eight times, including six sacks.

The offensive line, which was missing center David Andrews (concussion), didn’t have one of its better days against one of the league’s best defensive fronts.

“I think it was just all on us. Everybody just has to have better technique,’’ said Isaiah Wynn, who played right tackle when Marcus Cannon move to jumbo tight end and also spelled left guard Cole Strange (two holds) in the second half. “I definitely can have better technique. So, I can only speak for myself, but just across the board we probably have better technique up front.’’

Peppers pounced

After pulling within 22-17, the Jets tried an onside kick, but Peppers was there to pounce.

“You can’t be scared,’’ said Peppers, when asked what it’s like to be on the front line of the “hands” team. “I just trusted myself, played it aggressive and you know, went and got it.’’

Peppers, who played a large role on defense subbing in for the injured Kyle Dugger, explained the quick decision-making that goes into successfully thwarting an onside kick.

“You don’t want to be at the mercy of the bounce too much. So, that’s why I attacked it. I think I got it off the first and second bounce,’’ he said. “You can usually make a good judgment call on those. If it’s coming in too hot, you bypass it [and] you can block somebody so [your teammate] can get it. But if it’s on your inside shoulder you feel like you can get it, you’ve just got to go get it, make the play, cradle it, game over.’’

Belichick passes Halas

Belichick credited the players for his milestone victory, mentioning, among others, current players McCourty and Matthew Slater as well as former players turned coaches Jerod Mayo and Troy Brown. “Those guys won a lot of games for us, so those are team wins,’’ said the coach. Belichick did surpass Don Shula by winning his 258th game with one franchise. George Halas won 318 with the Bears … Belichick and Slater, who has now played in 214 games, second in franchise history behind Tom Brady (285), were presented game balls by team owner Robert Kraft … This was the fifth time that former Jet Folk hit five field goals in a game … Bentley’s pick was the second of his career and snapped the Jets’ three-game streak of not committing a turnover … Patriots receiver DeVante Parker hurt his knee on the first play from scrimmage and did not return. Parker spent a short stint in the medical tent but then did some light jogging on the sideline, raising hopes that he would be back.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com.