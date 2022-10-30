Kraft group airs ad during Sunday’s NFL games highlighting fight against antisemitism

At some point during the football game between Florida and Georgia at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday night, the phrase “Kanye is right about the jews” was projected on the outside of one of the scoreboards. It was a reference to recent antisemitic comments that Ye has made on social media and in interviews — comments that have led to him losing partnerships with Adidas and several other companies.

A day after the NBA and Brooklyn Nets issued disapproving statements in response to Kyrie Irving’s apparent support for an antisemitic film, other team executives and athletes are speaking out against hatred and intolerance, on and off the field.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other members of the sports world are condemning recent incidents of hate speech toward Jewish people — not just the antisemitic comments by the music mogul formerly known as Kanye West , but also outside of a college football game in Florida on Saturday night.

The University of Florida and University of Georgia issued a joint statement Sunday morning condemning the hate speech, as did Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry and Shad Khan, the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who play in TIAA Bank Field, also made statements on social media. A nonprofit founded by Kraft took the extra step of airing an ad on broadcasts of Sunday’s NFL games that condemned anti-Jewish hate speech and encouraged people who are not Jewish to speak up against antisemitism.

“Recently many of you have spoken up,” the 30-second ad from Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism said. “We hear you today. We must hear you tomorrow. There are less than 8 million Jewish people in this country. Fewer than are watching this ad. They need you to add your voice.”

The ad ends with the hashtag: #StandUptoJewishHate.

“I have committed tremendous resources toward this effort and am vowing to do more,” Kraft said in a statement. “I encourage others to join in these efforts. My hope is this commercial will continue to enhance the national conversation about the need to speak out against hatred of all types, and particularly to stand up to Jewish hate.”

Christian McCaffrey completely shames Rams

Christian McCaffrey caught the backward screen pass from Jimmy Garoppolo, took a few steps, and lofted a beautiful throw over Los Angeles’ baffled defense into the arms of Brandon Aiyuk.

And McCaffrey was just getting started in showing the Rams what they missed out on when they lost him to the grateful San Francisco 49ers.

McCaffrey became the 11th player in NFL history with a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown, and a receiving touchdown in one game, and the 49ers extended their regular-season mastery over the Rams to four full years Sunday.

McCaffrey threw that 34-yard TD pass in the first half. He caught a 9-yard TD pass from Garoppolo in the third quarter, and then put the Niners (4-4) in control with a TD run early in the fourth. The running back finished with 94 yards rushing and 55 yards receiving in another brilliant all-around game highlighted by his second career scoring throw.

“Both of my little brothers are quarterbacks, so I learned a lot from them,” McCaffrey said with a smile. “I used to always want to play quarterback just because it was the best position. ... It helps when someone is wide open as well.”

“It’s a play a lot of people do,” Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said. “What makes it work is Christian is so good at (pretending to be) running on that play. ... I remember Thursday night when we were doing the red zone [game planning], me yelling, ‘Does anyone know if Christian can throw?’”

McCaffrey piled up 158 total yards for the Panthers during the Rams’ win over Carolina in LA’s final game before its bye.

“He plays our style, and he’s only going to get better and better,” 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said of McCaffrey.

LaDainian Tomlinson was the last player with rushing, passing, and receiving TDs in the same game, doing it for San Diego back in 2005. Only four players have done it since 1970.

“That’s awesome,” McCaffrey said of his historic achievement. “Obviously those things are really cool. I think the biggest thing is coming out with a win, and playing the second half like that, too. I think the thing I’m most happy about is just this whole team welcoming me in with open arms.”

Pickett: Steelers need to study up

About the only thing terrible in Philadelphia on Sunday was, well, the Steelers.

Kenny Pickett had passes picked off, got sacked, failed to throw a touchdown pass and struggled all game. The end result was the Eagles beat the Steelers, 35-13, to remain undefeated.

A rookie quarterback, Pickett put the Steelers (2-6) on notice: Time to hit the playbook.

“Guys need to know what they’re doing,” Pickett said. “We need to study more. I don’t think we study enough as a group. There’s way too many penalties, which we can control. It’s all mental. There’s really no excuse for that to happen.”

Pickett famously backed out of his commitment to play at Temple and decided to play his collegiate career across the state at Pitt. That meant he missed out on playing at the Linc, the shared home of the Eagles (7-0) and Owls.

No doubt, Pickett wished he could have missed this one, too.

Pickett has started four straight games after replacing Mitch Trubisky at halftime of the Steelers’ Oct. 2 loss to the Jets. The No. 20 overall pick, Pickett has shown promise at times, but ball security has been an issue. Pickett was strip-sacked late in the game by Jason Hargrove, leading to a Philadelphia touchdown.

“When you’re going 14 plays, 16 plays, something’s going to happen sooner or later,” Pickett said.

In this case, it wasn’t touchdowns: Pickett finished 25 of 38 for 191 yards with one interception.

“We all weren’t good enough today. I’ll just assess it in that way,” coach Mike Tomlin said. “He’s a young guy getting an opportunity to play and all that. I’m just not in that frame of mind right now. I’m going to assess what transpired from a collective perspective.”

No receiver topped 57 yards, no running back had more than 50 yards, and the Steelers were whistled for nine penalties for 60 yards.

“A guy dropping a ball or missing a block or I miss a throw, the physical things, you can pat each other on the back and say we’ll go get them next time,” Pickett said. “You can put up with that. But the stuff you can’t put up with is the mental mistakes and that needs to get fixed.”

Barry Sanders to get statue in Detroit

⋅ The Lions announced during halftime of their loss to Miami that Barry Sanders will be recognized with an eight-foot statue next year.

Chris Spielman, special assistant to the Lions chief executive officer and Sanders’ former teammate, told the crowd that the statue of the Hall of Fame running back will be unveiled outside the stadium ahead of the 2023 season.

“It is with immense pride that we share the news that we will be honoring the greatest running back in the history of football with a statue in the city we represent,” Lions owner Sheila Hamp said in a statement.

Sanders averaged 99.8 yards rushing per game — trailing only Jim Brown in NFL history — and ran for 15,269 over 10 seasons with Detroit. Sanders suddenly retired just before training camp in 1999, walking away from a chance to break Walter Payton’s rushing record.

He was an NFL MVP (1997), NFL Offensive Player of the Year (1994, 1997), and was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his 10 NFL seasons from 1989–1998. Sanders, who is a member of the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, was just the third person in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards or more in a season, gaining 2,053 yards in 1997.

“Thank you so much to the Detroit Lions and the entire Ford family,” Sanders told the Ford Field crowd, which witnessed the Lions lose their fifth straight game to fall to 1-6. “I’m truly honored and humbled by this. And I got to say, I’m truly blessed to play here in front of these amazing fans and in this great city, where I was drafted in 1989.

“I know the official celebration won’t happen until next fall, but I look forward to sharing that special moment with all these fans and my teammates and Lions nation.”

⋅ Cooper Kupp had eight catches for 79 yards and a touchdown, but the Rams’ loss to San Francisco got even worse when the All-Pro left the field gingerly after injuring his right ankle on an awkward tackle with 1:02 to play.

“Right now things are pointing towards dodging a bullet, so hopefully that’s the case as we move forward here,” Kupp said.

⋅ The announced attendance of 86,215 at Sunday’s Denver victory over Jacksonville in London’s Wembley Stadium is the largest crowd in the history of NFL international games.

⋅ Minnesota kicker Greg Joseph, who missed an extra point for the second straight game in his team’s victory over Arizona, has missed five consecutive field goals at U.S. Bank Stadium. His 56-yard attempt on the final snap of the first half was so low it hit Cardinals nose tackle Leki Fotu in the facemask.

⋅ Former Colts left tackle Tarik Glenn was inducted into Indy’s Ring of Honor at halftime of its loss to Washington, the 18th member of the club. Glenn started 154 games for Indy, primarily at left tackle, from 1997-2006 and was part of the Colts’ Super Bowl-winning team.