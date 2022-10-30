The Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber almost homered twice in the same at-bat. Instead, he was out.

Facing Rafael Montero, Schwarber blasted a 97-mph fastball down the right field line, inches from the foul pole.

But Kyle Schwarber’s at-bat in the eighth inning was much more entertaining than that.

HOUSTON — It was recorded as an out in the box score, nothing more. A fly ball caught by the right fielder in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night.

“It was close but it was foul I thought,” Schwarber said.

James Foye, the umpire stationed on the line, seemed to signal the ball was fair and Schwarber jogged around the bases as the crowd of 42,926 at Minute Maid Park booed.

Advertisement

“Maybe [Foye] thought it nicked it,” Schwarber said.

The six umpires convened for a chat and the play was reviewed. Replays clearly showed it was foul.

Schwarber went back to the plate and Montero threw him another fastball. He hammered it again to right field and it was caught at the base of the fence by Kyle Tucker.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

The two shots covered a combined 756 feet and didn’t make a dent in the scoreboard.

“It stinks. You want to be able to put some runs up there,” Schwarber said after the Astros won the game, 5-2, to tie the Series at a game apiece.

Schwarber, who hit 46 home runs during the season, was 1 for 3 with a walk.

“You don’t see it too often where a guy hits a foul home run and then hits a fair home run,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “But he almost pulled it off. That would have been nice.”

Houston starter Framber Valdez allowed one run on four hits over 6 ⅓ innings and struck out nine. Throughout his outing, the lefthander rubbed his pitching hand on his right palm before delivering a pitch.

Advertisement

Did the Phillies notice?

“Yeah, we did,” Thomson said. “The umpires check these guys after almost every inning and if there’s something going on MLB will take care of it.”

Valdez also changed his spikes, glove, and belt during the game, which is unusual.

He denied any wrongdoing.

“Nobody should think of it as anything like in the wrong way. I do it out in the open,” Valdez said. “But it’s all tendencies I do. I do it throughout the game.

“Maybe distract the hitter a little bit from what I’m doing. Like maybe look at me, rubbing different things, and nothing about the pitch that I’m going to throw. I’ve been doing it all season.”

First base umpire Pat Hoberg took a quick look at Valdez’s hand when he left the game.

Red Sox hitters thought Valdez was up to something in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series last season when he allowed one run on three hits over eight innings.

Schwarber, who was with the Red Sox last season, has long been considered a player with a keen feel for the nuances of the game. But he evaded a question about Valdez rubbing his wrist.

“I didn’t really pay attention to that stuff,” he said. “The umpires do their thing. I don’t know.”

Game 3 is Monday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Astros will start Lance McCullers Jr. against Noah Syndergaard.

It will be Syndergaard’s first start since Oct. 15 against Atlanta in the Division Series, in which he went three innings.

Advertisement

Read more

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.