Methuen’s Calvin Kattar falls by TKO after injuring leg at UFC Vegas 63

Kattar never got in much of a groove as the headliner of UFC Vegas 63. He struggled to impose himself against rangy English southpaw Arnold Allen in the first round. After the two largely felt each other out in the first 90 seconds, Allen started to find a home for his left hand, pushing the pace and backing Kattar up against the cage. The Massachusetts native struggled to respond with his hands, with most of his success coming with his leg kicks.

The 34-year-old featherweight out of Methuen was finished for the first time in his UFC career on Saturday, losing by injury TKO in the opening moments of the second round.

With just under 30 seconds to go in the round, Kattar attempted a flying knee and landed awkwardly on his right leg, immediately collapsing to the canvas. He had to just cover up and survive the final seconds as Allen landed a flurry of punches and chased a submission finish.

Kattar tried to come back out for the second round, but Allen fired one leg kick that forced Kattar to put all his weight on a compromised right leg, and Kattar crumpled to the mat as the fight was called.

It’s another big bit of bad luck for Kattar, who’s lost two fights in a row for the first time in his UFC career after dropping a very controversial decision to Josh Emmett back in June. It’s also the first time he’s failed to hear the final bell in a defeat, having only lost on the scorecards since entering the UFC in 2018. He’s now 23-7 for his career, but just 5-5 in the world’s biggest MMA promotion.

It’s not the most fortunate result for Allen either, who was looking to make a statement and earn a title shot against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, which he may have been poised to do before an awkward finish ended the fight prematurely.