Live updates: The Jets are no longer a pushover. Can the Patriots pull out a much-needed win?

New England enters its Week 8 matchup at 3-4, while division rival New York is riding high at 5-2.

Except it won’t work that way this year.

The Patriots are coming off a frustrating loss to the Bears. A palate cleanser like the Jets could be just what they need.

The Jets got second-year quarterback Zach Wilson back in Week 4 after he suffered a preseason knee injury, and they haven’t lost since.

Mac Jones will start at quarterback for the Patriots a week after coach Bill Belichick benched him in the second quarter in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe.

Can the Patriots beat the Jets on the road? Kickoff is at 1 p.m. You can watch on CBS or listen locally on 98.5.

We’ll be offering live updates and analysis throughout. Follow along.

Notable players active — 11:40 a.m.

Among the notable actives are Isaiah Wynn and Kendrick Bourne, both of whom were out last week against the Bears.

Breaking down the Patriots’ inactives — 11:35 a.m.

The Patriots have announced their inactives:

Center David Andrews (concussion) missed practice all week after suffering a head injury late in Monday’s loss to the Bears. Andrews, who is an ironman along the offensive line, had played 100 percent of the offensive snaps this season until he was injured. It’s a sizable loss. The veteran will be replaced in the short term by James Ferentz. (I’d expect the Jets to try and attack up the middle.)

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee) also missed practice all week, and was declared out on Friday. It’ll be his second straight game on the sidelines. Another big loss up front for the Patriots — with Barmore sidelined, Lawrence Guy, Devin Godchaux, Carl Davis, and Daniel Ekuale will be tested along the interior.

Safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) is another biggie. The hard-hitting Dugger, who has been in and out of the lineup the last few weeks, is vital to what the Patriots want to get done defensively. He didn’t practice until Friday, and was listed as questionable coming into the weekend, so it’s not a big surprise. But it still represents a loss for the New England defense. With Dugger out, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers and others at the position will likely play larger roles when it comes to the defensive game plan this afternoon.

Defensive lineman Sam Roberts is a healthy scratch. An interesting choice, given Barmore’s absence. Not that the youngster is necessarily going to play significant snaps; it’s just that two inactive defensive lineman along the interior could be a further test of New England’s depth at the spot. However, the fact that Lawrence Guy, who has been on and off the injury list much of the season, was healthy all week, could signal the Patriots feel better about what they can offer at that position.

Cornerback Shaun Wade is another healthy scratch. The emergence of Jack Jones and the continued steady play of Jonathan Jones and Jalen Mills means Wade is (for now) the odd man out among the cornerbacks. He’s played in just one game this season.

Running back Kevin Harris is the last healthy scratch of the bunch. As is the case when rookies are deactivated, it says more about the depth in front of them than their own performance.

Today’s inactives — 11:30 a.m.

Your prediction? — 11:20 a.m.

Good morning, and welcome back to football.

This afternoon, it’ll be the Patriots (3-4) and the Jets (5-2) at MetLife Stadium. After a rocky outing against the Bears last week, a game where he was relieved by Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones is reportedly set to get the start. Can he rebound and find the form that made him one of the best offensive rookies in the league last season? We shall see.

Keep it here all day long, as we’ll have pregame notes and analysis, in-game updates, and the most important quotes from the postgame press conferences. Let’s have some fun.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.