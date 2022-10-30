In a must-win game, the Patriots save their season with a victory over the Jets

But this was a huge result for the Patriots. They persevered in a must-win game and saved their season.

▪ Beating the Jets usually isn’t a big accomplishment for the Patriots. Sunday’s win was their 13th in a row over their rivals, by an average margin of 19.2 points.

A loss would have been devastating. It would have dropped the Patriots to 3-5 and toward the bottom of the AFC playoff standings. It would have dropped them to 0-2 in the AFC East, with two games to go against the Bills. And it would have put the Patriots two games behind the Dolphins just for third place.

But now everything is back in play. The Patriots are in the thick of the playoff hunt at 4-4. They are just one game behind the Dolphins and Jets for second place. They erased the bad taste of last Monday’s loss to the Bears. And they manhandled a Jets team that had been talking all week about revenge and wanting to make a statement against the Patriots.

Instead, it was the Patriots making a statement. They’re not going anywhere just yet.

▪ It’s hard to overstate the impact of the roughing the passer penalty on Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, which negated an 84-yard pick-six for Michael Carter. The hit really didn’t affect Mac Jones’s throw, and the pick-6 would have made the score 17-3 Jets going into halftime. Instead the points came off the scoreboard, and the Patriots kicked a field goal to cut the gap to 10-6.

Who knows how this game would have played out had the Patriots began the second half in a 14-point hole? But that one penalty changed everything.

▪ Bill Belichick stuck with Jones through some struggles after benching him last week against the Bears, but he still showed mixed levels of confidence in his young quarterback.

It could have been tempting to bench Jones after he threw the pick-6 that was nullified, but Belichick kept Jones in the game and let him work through some of his issues.

However, it was hard not to notice that after the interception was nullified, and the Patriots got new life, that Belichick didn’t let Jones throw the ball. The Patriots were in touchdown range, but ran the ball four times and kicked a field goal.

▪ Give credit to Belichick for sticking with it on fourth and 1. He has not been the most aggressive coach on fourth and short this season, and it probably was tempting to try a field goal from the 5-yard line early in the third quarter after failing on fourth down in the second quarter. But Belichick kept the offense in the game, and Jones rewarded him with a 5-yard touchdown pass to give the Patriots the lead for good.

▪ Jones really didn’t seem to be seeing the field well. He took six sacks, including three in the first quarter, and they definitely weren’t all on the offensive line. On one sack in particular, late in the third quarter, Jones stood in the pocket for an eternity, giving Jacob Martin plenty of time to beat his blocker and get the sack.

Jones also missed a wide-open Hunter Henry in the flat on fourth and 1 in the second quarter, and then threw a horrible interception to Michael Carter, in which Jones clearly wasn’t on the same page with his receiver.

It’s understandable Jones wouldn’t feel comfortable in the pocket and see the field well after barely playing live football over the previous month. And losing DeVante Parker, the team’s best playmaker, on the first play of the game with a knee injury was a tough blow. But Jones really needs to improve his field vision and be more decisive with his reads.

▪ This should have been a blowout if the Patriots could have taken advantage of their opportunities on offense. They opened the game with the ball on the Jets’ 45-yard line, and went three and out. They started a drive in the third quarter on the Jets’ 27-yard line, got zero yards and kicked a field goal. And the Patriots started another drive on the Jets’ 40 after Devin McCourty’s first interception, but got nowhere, and punted again.

The Patriots could afford to waste their opportunities against the hapless Jets. Better teams will make them pay.

▪ What a blessing Nick Folk continues to be. The Patriots found him off the scrap heap in 2019, and he has done nothing but nail kick after kick over the last three seasons. Sunday’s game was the fourth time in his career that Folk has gone 5 for 5 on field goals, and two of those games came within the last four weeks, in wins over the Lions and Jets. These weren’t easy field goals that Folk hit on Sunday, either. He connected from 31, 42, 49, 45, and 52 yards.

The Patriots aren’t going to have a dynamic offense this season, so they need excellent field goal kicking to have a chance. Folk continues to deliver.

▪ Rhamondre Stevenson is quickly developing into a Pro Bowl-caliber talent. He was the total package, rushing for 71 yards, leading the Patriots with 72 receiving yards (a career high), and being the only consistent playmaker on offense. His 35-yard run to open the second half was impressive, with Stevenson breaking multiple tackles and getting the Patriots into scoring range. Perhaps not coincidentally, the Patriots’ fourth-and-1 play in the second quarter failed because Stevenson wasn’t in the game.

Damien Harris is a nice player, and had 52 total yards. But he must take a back seat to Stevenson, who needs to be the clear lead back moving forward.

▪ The Patriots’ offensive line struggled with a talented defensive front, with the Jets generating consistent pressure without having to blitz much. Rookie Cole Strange had one of his toughest assignments of the season in going against defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, and unsurprisingly, Strange was flagged for two penalties and allowed a sack to Williams.

And it’s not just Isaiah Wynn struggling at right tackle — Marcus Cannon had a tough time, too. He allowed Bryce Huff to beat him around the edge and hit Jones’s arm, leading to an interception in the second quarter. Wynn, rotating with Cannon at right tackle this game, also got put on rollerskates by Franklin-Myers, who bullrushed Wynn directly backward into Jones for a sack.

▪ Zach Wilson looked like a totally new man in the first half, completing 10 of 18 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown as the Jets took at 10-6 lead into halftime. He showed great athleticism in scrambling and hitting Garrett Wilson for 54 yards in the first quarter, then threaded a perfect 8-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Conklin in the corner of the end zone.

But the real Zach Wilson showed up in the second half, throwing two bad interceptions and running around wildly like a chicken with its head cut off. He completed just 10 of 23 passes in the second half, and couldn’t score a point until garbage time.

Wilson is still just in his second season, and it’s probably too soon for the Jets to cut bait. But he is single-handedly holding back the Jets.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.