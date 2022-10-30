Rhamondre Stevenson and Jakobi Meyers are the Patriots’ offense right now

Meyers finished with nine receptions on a team-high 12 targets for 60 yards, and Stevenson racked up 143 yards from scrimmage. The two players were by far the most reliable members of the passing attack, which struggled to generate offense elsewhere.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers accounted for 70 percent of the team’s total yards Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets. The pair’s production kept the chains moving in New England’s 22-17 win, with Meyers scoring the team’s lone touchdown.

DeVante Parker injured his knee on the first play of the game and was later ruled out. Kendrick Bourne finished with zero catches after missing last week’s game with turf toe. Nelson Agholor caught his lone target for a 2-yard gain, marking the first time he recorded a reception since Week 4. Rookie Tyquan Thornton caught one pass for 13 yards.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

The Patriots relied heavily on Stevenson and Meyers to create offense. Nearly all of the team’s meaningful plays Sunday involved one of the two.

Advertisement

Jakobi Meyers scored the only Patriots TD of the game. John Minchillo/Associated Press

On the first play of New England’s opening drive of the second half, Stevenson broke free for 35 yards. Five plays later, Meyers fought to cross the goal line on a 5-yard reception. The six-play, 62-yard sequence, the only New England drive that ended in the end zone, gave the Patriots a 13-10 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

For a passing attack struggling to establish consistency, Stevenson and Meyers have delivered.

Meyers missed two games with a knee injury, but the fact he still leads the team in several key statistical categories speaks to his impressive value. He’s amassed 415 receiving yards in six games, hauling in 35 of his 45 targets for a catch rate of 77.8 percent. He’s the only Patriot to register multiple receiving touchdowns this season, with three. Meyers is certainly living up to the “Mr. Steady” nickname wide receivers coach Troy Brown gave him earlier this year.

Advertisement

One of Meyers’s most important roles is on third down, where he is often quarterback Mac Jones’s go-to guy. On Sunday, he caught a 16-yard pass to convert a third and 10, and then a 13-yard pass to convert a third and 11 later that drive.

“It’s fun being able to score and guys being real proud of me,” Meyers said. “Just seeing plays pay off how you want them to.”

Meyers also has yet to play fewer than 80 percent of the offense’s snaps in any game he’s been active this season; his usage is reflective of both his utility and conditioning. He sure is a steal playing on a one-year, $3.986 million contract, but a big payday is likely on the horizon this offseason if his production continues.

Stevenson, meanwhile, has stepped in as the Patriots’ next pass-catching back. There were questions about who would fill that void following the retirement of longtime captain James White, but Stevenson has quelled any doubts about his ability to do so.

“As soon as the offseason came last year, that’s the first thing I worked on,” Stevenson said. “Just route-running, recognizing defenses, and things like that. I feel like it’s coming into play.”

On Sunday, Stevenson caught seven of his eight targets for 72 yards, to go along with his 16 carries for 71 yards. Five of his touches generated gains of at least 10 yards. He remains an extremely difficult player to tackle, thanks to his hard cuts, quickness, and size.

Advertisement

“It was hard-fought yards all night,” Stevenson said. “Our O-line was working. The Jets’ defense, they were coming, they were coming, so it was just a matter of running hard, sticking to the plan, and trying to get positive yards.”

Some of Stevenson’s biggest contributions don’t show up on the stat sheet. He can block and pick up blitzes effectively, making his case to outsnap Damien Harris even stronger.

As the Patriots enter a crucial stretch in their push to earn a playoff berth, expect both Meyers and Stevenson to maintain their roles — and rightfully so. But the Patriots are going to need others to step up, too, to maximize the passing attack.

“I just feel like we can be so much better as an offense,” Meyers said. “I know it’s coming, so I’m excited for that day.”

Read more about the Patriots’ win over the Jets

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.