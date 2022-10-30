At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least 60 people died and many are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening, local media reported.

Officials told local media over a hundred people were plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state’s Morbi district collapsed. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the bridge, but officials fear the death toll could rise.

State minister Brijesh Merja told television channels that 60 people have died so far and that 17 people were admitted to hospitals.