Philippe Jaroussky and Artaserse share camaraderie in opera seria

But it’s likely that no one would have named Giovanni Ferrandini, Johann Adolph Hasse, or Niccolò Piccinni — the composers whom countertenor Philippe Jaroussky paired with Vivaldi and Handel on Friday night at Jordan Hall in a performance with Ensemble Artaserse, the period instrument ensemble he co-founded 20 years ago.

Ask any classical music listener to name the three most well-known composers of the Baroque era, and the answer is almost guaranteed to be the trifecta of Bach, Vivaldi, and Handel. Ask that same listener to name 10 or even five, and now we’re getting into matters of opinion. Monteverdi? There’s a strong case. Domenico Scarlatti? If you’re a keyboard enthusiast. Pachelbel? Is “Canon in D” truly enough to cement a place above water level on the Baroque music iceberg?

The uniting factor for this program, presented by Boston Early Music Festival, was its genre: opera seria, the 18th-century style of Italian opera that generally adapted stories from antiquity and medieval epics, featuring overarching themes of duty, love, and nobility. Many of the libretto in this genre were written by the Rome-born poet Pietro Metastasio; accordingly, most of the lyrics on Friday’s program were credited to him. Because the lyrics to arias usually expressed feelings without references to specific characters or situations, they were also easily adapted to different contexts. (This is how the lyrics to Metastasio’s “Gelido in ogni vena,” or “Ice in every vein,” ended up in several different operas by different composers.) Castrati such as the legendary Farinelli often played leading roles in the genre’s heyday, but in modern times, countertenors, mezzo-sopranos, and sopranos have made the repertoire their own, in concert more frequently than in staged productions.

And Jaroussky is thoroughly equipped for the virtuosic stylings of opera seria. His countertenor voice is more soprano than mezzo, light and lissome with an almost otherworldly spark that perfectly suited his turn as Orpheus in 2019 during “La storia di Orfeo,” an evening-length concert he devised that served as BEMF’s annual Thanksgiving chamber opera that fall. But this was my first time seeing him with Artaserse, and the camaraderie shared by all the musicians was plain to see.

Artaserse’s size and instrumentation has some flexibility, and Friday’s concert featured a compact ensemble of six, including founding harpsichordist Yoko Nakamura. So fully did the instrumentalists commit themselves to creating a full, hearty sound that I only once missed the volume that additional strings would have granted. The musicians played with keen sensitivity, responsive to Jarrousky and one another. Hasse’s Trio Sonata served as a break for the star singer and ultimately was the first half’s highlight. Cellist Ruth Verona added muscle under the violins’ sylphlike lines, which were seasoned with delicious and unexpected dissonances, and the theorbo — a long-necked lute that produces a sound somewhere between guitar and harp — provided a satisfying, resonant twang.

So, about that first half. Regardless of how familiar the deep cuts were to any given member of the audience, they evidently weren’t familiar enough to Jaroussky, who sang the entire first half with a music stand in front of him and his voice and expression at a fraction of their potential. For him, those songs are works in progress, and he will only step into them more fully with repetition; I only wish we’d seen this program after he’d repeated them a few more times. Some sections were absolutely ready for prime time — the elongated ornament at the end of Hasse’s “Misero pargoletto” was a thing of sublime beauty, for example. But compared with the selections by Handel and Vivaldi that made up the second half and the three encores, there was a clear difference in both confidence and polish.

With the music stand removed from center stage, Jaroussky stepped into each song and channeled its spirit with ease. A heartfelt “Cara sposa”; Vivaldi’s foreboding “Gelido in ogni vena” (which featured a spooky string theme that likely drew on “Winter” from “The Four Seasons”); a jealous aria from Handel’s “Serse” in which Jaroussky and the violins played a good-natured game of musical one-upmanship; the final encore, Handel’s enduring “Lascia ch’io pianga,” rendered with such elegance it made sadness seem enviable. These pieces given such life are what people came for, and Jaroussky delivered. I hope the music from the first half will eventually receive such royal treatment.

PHILIPPE JAROUSSKY AND ENSEMBLE ARTASERSE

At Jordan Hall. Oct. 28. Presented by Boston Early Music Festival. www.bemf.org

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten.