This week’s TV: Who’s leaving Twitter, ‘Blockbuster’ lives, and ‘The Capture’ returns

Will Musk’s free-speech talk lead him to open the hate-speech floodgates? Will Musk allow Donald Trump back on the site? Will advertisers want to see their products sidled up beside, say, mis/disinformation, racist attacks, or conspiracy nonsense?

It will be interesting to watch the drama continue to unfold on Twitter, as those who dislike and/or distrust new owner Elon Musk leave the site — and let us know they’re leaving. Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion after building suspense for months, is certainly a polarizing figure, and his comments have led many to think the platform will become an even more toxic wasteland than it already is.

A few visible members of TV Twitter have already made their way to the exit. The most notable is Shonda Rhimes, the writer-producer whose series — including “Bridgerton,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” “Scandal,” and “Inventing Anna” — have dominated pop culture for some 15 years.

“Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye,” she tweeted on Saturday before deleting her account. She remains on other social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok. Also already gone: Ken Olin, the actor and producer (most recently of “This Is Us”), and “Billions” creator Brian Koppelman.

Meanwhile, according to the Washington Post, “An emboldened cast of anonymous trolls spewed racist slurs and Nazi memes onto Twitter in the hours after billionaire industrialist Elon Musk took over the social network.” Also, according to the Post, the social media analysis group the Network Contagion Research Institute has “said use of the n-word on the app spiked nearly 500 percent over the 12 hours after Musk’s deal was finalized.” Lovely.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Netflix is bringing us a four-part BBC series that might or might not be good. Once again, the streamer did not release advance screeners (here’s the trailer). Available Monday and called “Inside Man,” it’s a drama from Steven Moffat of “Sherlock” and “Doctor Who.” Stanley Tucci plays an American death-row prisoner who likes to help outsiders solve mysteries, including a British journalist searching for a missing friend. David Tennant, Dolly Wells, Lydia West, and Dylan Baker also star.

2. The last functioning Blockbuster Video store, located in Bend, Ore., is the setting for this workplace comedy, called “Blockbuster.” (Trailer here.) Why that’s almost as crazy as setting a sitcom in a paper-products company. Randall Park from “Fresh Off the Boat” and Melissa Fumero from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star. The 10 episodes are available Thursday on Netflix.

Holliday Grainger and Paapa Essiedu in Peacock's "The Capture." Laurence Cendrowicz/BBC/Heyday Television/BBC/Heyday Television/Laurence Cendrowicz

3. File this series under: Timely. “The Capture” is a British thriller about the world of deep-fakery, and the first season left me reeling from its terrifying relevance. The London-set series returns for a second six-part season Thursday on Peacock, following detectives coping with the highly sophisticated tampering of security-camera feeds. Turns out one of our most historically dependable faculties, sight, is unreliable. Holliday Grainger and Paapa Essiedu star.

4. Jordan Klepper’s latest half-hour “The Daily Show” special has one of those classic “Daily Show” titles: “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Midterms — America Unfollows Democracy.” In a “quest to figure out if America is ghosting democracy,” Klepper interviews Republican voters who’ve fallen under the spell of 2020 election deniers. It airs Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. on Comedy Central, and it will be available Wednesday on Paramount+.

Nicôle Lecky in "Mood," a six-part BBC America series adapted from her one-woman play "Superhoe." Natalie Seery/BBC Studios/Bonafide Films

5. Why it’s another British series. “Mood” is a six-part series from Nicôle Lecky, who adapted it from her one-woman play “Superhoe.” She plays aspiring singer Sasha, who, after getting kicked out of her parents’ home for drunkenly trying to burn down her ex-boyfriend’s house, becomes homeless and decides to pursue the world of online influencing. (Here’s the trailer.) It premieres Sunday on BBC America at 10 p.m., as well as on AMC+.

