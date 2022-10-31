As automakers adjust, why are we still waiting for driverless cars?

But except for a handful of trials in the western US, robocars are nowhere to be seen. Gill Pratt , chief scientist at auto giant Toyota, has been working the problem for nearly a decade. Yet Pratt, a former MIT professor in robotics, says totally autonomous cars are still a long way off: “The honest truth is that none of us ― none of us — have any idea when that’s going to happen.”

They were supposed to be here by now. In 2017, top executives at Ford, BMW, and Audi said that by 2021, they’d be marketing vehicles that could safely navigate highways or city streets with no need for human drivers.

Advertisement

That’s despite a massive investment in autonomous vehicle tech over the years — $100 billion, according to industry analysts at McKinsey & Co.

And the money keeps flowing. For instance, General Motors this year has invested an additional $3.45 billion in its majority-owned robot car startup Cruise. Boston-based Motional, which has been testing vehicles in the Seaport district since 2016, earlier this month signed a 10-year deal with Uber to deploy self-driving electric robotaxis in cities throughout the US.

Last week, investors proved they haven’t lost interest by gobbling up shares in Mobileye, an Israeli maker of self-driving car tech that was spun off by chip titan Intel in an initial public offering. The sale generated a better-than-expected $861 million for Intel, while Mobileye shares rose 38 percent on their first day of trading.

On the other hand, Ford, which earlier this year said it would spend $5 billion on automated cars between 2021 and 2025, said it’s shutting down Argo AI, a self-driving company it launched jointly with Volkswagen in 2017.

Companies such as Cruise, Waymo, and Motional are testing autonomous taxicabs in places like San Francisco and Las Vegas. But these limited deployments are mainly a reminder of how far we haven’t come.

Advertisement

For instance, Cruise’s San Francisco robotaxis only run between 10 pm and 5:30 am. They can’t enter the downtown district, drive no faster than 30 miles per hour, and never operate on highways or in the rain. The Waymo service runs around the clock, but only in a few suburbs of Phoenix; it also operates in San Francisco, but only with handpicked “trusted testers.” And Kodiak Robotics is running long-haul trucks between Dallas and other southern cities, including Houston and Atlanta, but there’s always a human driver on board.

A technician sits on the passenger side near a screen that displays the environment seen by a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc. on June 14, 2022, in Beijing. Ng Han Guan/Associated Press

The effort isn’t a total waste. It’s resulted in semi-autonomous safety features found on many cars, including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking for pedestrians, and automatic lane keeping. Systems like GM’s Supercruise and Tesla’s Autopilot can automatically steer a car over thousands of miles of highway with virtually no human assistance, though passengers are still expected to keep their hands on the wheel and their eyes on the road.

Ariel Wolf, general counsel for the Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association, hailed the progress that’s been made so far. But he admitted that deployments so far have been strictly limited. And as for robotic cars that are capable of driving anytime, anywhere, just like a human, Wolf said “no one expects that for decades.”

That’s a pretty striking statement. So what went wrong?

Advertisement

“It’s hard to the power of hard,” said Stefan Seltz-Axmacher, founder of Starsky Robotics, an early developer of self-driving highway trucks. These days, he’s chief executive of Polymath Robotics, a San Francisco company that makes autonomous driving software for the massive vehicles used in mining. Because there are no random vehicles or pedestrians roaming through open-pit mines, it’s easier to automate their giant dump trucks than teaching a cab to drive through Boston.

Autonomous-vehicle engineers may have been deceived by their early successes. In 2007, the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency held a highly publicized contest to develop a self-driving car that could navigate in a city. The results were impressive. Six of 11 self-driving cars successfully navigated a closed-off section of Victorville, Calif. The cars avoided collisions with vehicles driven by humans, and obeyed all traffic regulations.

“They solved a huge number of outstanding problems in, like, six weeks,” said Sam Anthony, founder of Perceptive Automata, a defunct Somerville company that designed autonomous vehicle software. “Those solutions will get you 90 percent of the way.”

Nobody realized it would be so hard to achieve the final 10 percent.

“The industry suffered from groupthink,” said Seltz-Axmacher. “Everyone overlooked these real challenges in robotics, and just kind of figured they’d sort themselves out.”

But they haven’t.

Consider a relatively simple problem New Englanders can relate to: winter driving.

A line of cars sit buried in snow banks in Somerville, Mass., Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2015. Josh Reynolds

“When snow comes and the lane markers disappear, it becomes more difficult for the car to have a good idea of exactly where it is,” said Pratt. That’s because self-driving cars use cameras to “see” their surroundings, like the lane markings painted on the pavement. Humans do the same, but on snowy days, we can also navigate by watching the tracks other cars have left in the snow. Autonomous cars still aren’t smart enough for this, which is why they’ve only been deployed in snow-free cities.

Advertisement

But there‘s a more fundamental problem: Autonomous vehicles can’t read people’s behavior.

Human drivers instinctively size up the body language of pedestrians. “You see someone and you’re like, that person is going to do something he shouldn’t do,” like step out into traffic, said Anthony. Human drivers spot such hazards and avoid them. Automated cars can’t manage this. Instead, they deal with the unpredictable by moving slowly and stopping at the slightest hint of hazard.

Anthony’s company, which shut down earlier this year, sought to solve the problem through an artificial intelligence system that trained cars to spot visual clues to what pedestrians are going to do next. He said carmakers will have to develop such a system. “If they can’t solve this,” he said, “they can’t make this work.”

Another major challenge is about values, both moral and economic. Even if self-driving cars are made to work safely, they won’t be perfect. Accidents will happen and lives will be lost. “How safe is safe enough?” Pratt asks. “The tolerance for that kind of incident ... is much lower than it would be if a human being drove it.”

Advertisement

And when robot cars and human-driven vehicles collide, will the courts blame buggy software, or careless people? If automated vehicles take most of the blame, lawsuits could cost carmakers billions in damages. “That’s a problem that’s hard to engineer your way out of,” said Seltz-Axmacher. It might even cause carmakers to give up on self-driving vehicles altogether, in the absence of laws to limit the manufacturers’ liability.

But this is a problem for the future, because today’s self-driving vehicles are nowhere near good enough for mass deployment.

Seltz-Axmacher foresees a long slog ahead. “I think that we’re going to mostly see robocars in very small ‘geofenced’ areas of sunny cities — cities where it does not snow, that are fairly flat — for the next five, 10 years.”

Anthony is even more pessimistic. He suspects that self-driving cars, designed by risk-averse corporations, will always be slower and more tentative than cars driven by humans, and therefore more of a hassle than a help.

“I am not at all convinced that autonomous vehicles, even if they work correctly, are a very good solution to anything,” he said.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.